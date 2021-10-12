Vitality Netball Superleague: Serena Guthrie re-signs for Team Bath Netball

Serena Guthrie will be back in the blue and gold of Team Bath Netball (Image credit - Morgan Harlow)

Serena Guthrie aims to "go one further" as she returns to Team Bath Netball for the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The England captain, who first started with Team Bath at the age of 13, has re-signed for the Superleague franchise and she has her sights fixed on the 2022 title, following Bath's 49-32 loss to Lightning in the 2021 Grand Final.

"It was a big step for the club to get to the final, as we hadn't done that for a number of years," Guthrie, who has won three previous titles with Team Bath, said.

"This year, it will be about building more consistent performances, asking more from our rising stars, getting those connections back and trying to go one further.

"We feel confident that we're able to step up again and make it into another final."

Team Bath head coach Anna Stembridge has already announced that graduates Molly Hole and Lily Jones are stepping up to the Superleague unit, while Lily May-Catling is returning from Australia.

Guthrie is eager to work with all three players, as well as the rest of the squad, which will be fully announced by the end of the signing window on Friday, October 15.

"It's great to have a couple of young girls coming through from the academy pathway; it shows that it's working," Guthrie said.

"We had Molly and Lily in our training environment last year and they are great girls, so it will be lovely to have some fresh young faces to keep us old girls going!

"We've got Lily-May coming over from Australia as well, and it's always great to have new ideas and new perspectives. That's could be what gets the squad over the line."

With the Vitality Netball Superleague reverting to a traditional home and away format for the 2022 season, Guthrie will be able to hear the roar of a home crowd again, and that's something she's thrilled about.

"It's going to be really exciting to run out in front of our home fans again, I've not done it in a very long time," she said.

"I'm looking forward to that home game-day vibe and all the energy that the fans bring. You thrive off that as an athlete.

"It's going to be a really exciting season; I think the league has strengthened once again during this signing window and it's really cool to be a part of it.

"We have home and away fixtures again, fans in the stadiums and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games around the corner - it's going to be a great year."

Team Bath Netball 2022 Squad so far: Kim Borger, Rachel Shaw, Molly Hole, Lily-May Catling, Jessica Shaw, Tash Pavelin, Hannah Passmore, Betsy Creak, Kirsty Harris, Imogen Allison and Serena Guthrie.