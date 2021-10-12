Vitality Netball Superleague: Kathryn Turner announces retirement

Kathryn Turner won the Superleague three times with Manchester Thunder

Manchester Thunder's shooter Kathryn Turner has decided to call time on her netball career and will not be returning to the sport for the 2022 season.

After not signing for the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season due to her being pregnant, the franchise has now announced that Turner is stepping away from the sport for good.

"Unfortunately, I've decided not to come back," she said on Thunder's website. "I did feel it was kind of my time to step away from the sport.

"I've entered a new chapter in my life now, especially with Rosie [daughter] coming along. I think the focus for me now is going to be family moving forwards.

"I've been thinking about it for a little while, and I felt my netball career was naturally coming to an end. I've been playing netball for so long now, and last season, it was my 11th at Thunder so I just thought the time is right.

"My first game feels like a lifetime ago now, when I was a 16-year-old. I just remember being really excited and really nervous being on live TV, and also it being down at Bath which is always a really tough venue to go to anyway.

"I just tried to hook in with team-mates around me, and they supported me through that. Mike Greenwood, who was the coach at the time, he was always really supportive and really keen to push me. I will forever be grateful to Mike for pushing me really hard and giving me that opportunity."

Thank you KT! Its been a pleasure to have been a part of your fantastic netball career! Always gave your all on & off court & I loved working with you! Can’t wait to see you , Rosie & lynnie T at Belle Vue soon! Enjoy retirement and thanks for all the good times 💛🖤 @kathryn_mc3 https://t.co/4JCqvIY6nZ — Karen Greig (@kjgreigy) October 12, 2021

Turner, who won the Superleague three times in 2012, 2014 and 2019, will be missed by her former team-mate and Manchester Thunder's current head coach - Karen Greig.

"Kathryn has been a stalwart for Manchester Thunder for as long as I can remember," Greig said.

"To see how far she has come, alongside lifting three titles for Thunder is absolutely outstanding. She was a valuable asset of the squad, always super calm in attack and dependable under the post.

"When she told us last year that she couldn't sign for us for last season because she was pregnant with baby Rosie, we were obviously a bit gutted to lose her, but super excited that she was able to become a mum.

"We did try and entice her back this year, but she's loving being a mum far too much, so that is completely understandable.

"We want to thank Kathryn for all of her time with Manchester Thunder, and wish her the best of luck in family life. We know we will see you at the courts of Belle Vue soon."

An amazing captain, player, hot slicer and friend. Hope you enjoy your retirement from netball @emdovey91 💛🖤 I’m so excited you’re joining the mum club 👶🏼 https://t.co/sed4c5XufL — Kathryn McNamara (@kathryn_mc3) October 10, 2021

Turner's retirement from the sport follows that of her former team-mate Emma Dovey.

Despite the loss of these two incredibly experienced athletes, Thunder's squad continues to look like a strong one for the 2022 season.

So far, 10 players have been announced include the signing of England Vitality Rose Natalie Haythornthwaite, South African international Shadine van der Merwe and the re-signing of Joyce Mvula.

Manchester Thunder 2022 Squad so far: Natalie Haythornthwaite, Shadine van der Merwe, Laura Malcolm, Eleanor Cardwell, Joyce Mvula, Caroline O'Hanlon, Kerry Almond, Elia McCormick, Lois Pearson and Millie Sanders.