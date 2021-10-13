Vitality Netball Superleague: Layla Guscoth returns to Team Bath for 2022 season

Layla Guscoth will be back in blue and gold for the 2022 season (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

England international Layla Guscoth has recommitted to Team Bath Netball for the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The defender will be linking up with fellow England internationals Serena Guthrie and Imogen Allison again at the franchise, plus shooter Kim Borger is also one of the key leaders who has re-signed.

"I'm really excited for the new season," Guscoth, who is in her second spell at the Superleague franchise, said.

"I think 2021 was a great season for us and it was great to make the Grand Final but hopefully we can go one better next year.

"I think we learned a lot from that [final] . For quite a lot of the team it was their first experience in a final and that will build loads of confidence.

"This year, it's just tidying up on a few things we got exposed on towards the end of the season and building on partnerships.

"It's definitely not about going back to the drawing board; it's identifying the positives, of which there were loads last season, and refining the tactical things that will put us over the line."

Guscoth, who is a doctor at the Royal United Hospitals Bath, believes the return of fans to the Team Bath Arena can help the outfit to take that next step.

"I just can't wait to experience the noise and excitement in the Team Bath Sports Training Village again," she said.

"It was 2018 the last time I played here. Bath puts on a really good production, you really feel like you are playing at home and it helps carry you over the line."

Alongside an exciting Vitality Netball Superleague season, Guscoth has her sights fixed on selection for the 2022 Commonwealth Games which will be held in the city where she was born and raised, Birmingham.

"The Commonwealth Games being in England, and Birmingham even more so, is really amazing," she commented.

"Netball showed in 2018 how great it is and England winning that gold medal really invigorated the sport in this country.

"I'm really excited to see what the competition on home soil, in my hometown, can do and how exciting it will be to broadcast great netball to the country."

Had such a great morning being a "Batonbearer" for the Queens Commonwealth Games Baton Relay. Wish I could be joining the baton on the plane to Cyprus 🤣 @birminghamcg22 @EnglandNetball #qbr2022. pic.twitter.com/2y0TCEIZSL — Layla Guscoth (@LaylaGuscoth) October 8, 2021

Guscoth was equally thrilled to be part of the official start of the Queen's baton relay earlier in October. The relay will visit all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth over 294 days.

In total, around 7,500 'baton bearers' will take part and the journey will conclude at the opening ceremony in July 2022 when the final carrier returns the baton to the Queen.

"This is such a surreal and proud moment for me as an athlete with strong Birmingham roots," Guscoth said.

"There's been so much buzz and excitement in the West Midlands and the start of the Relay has now brought all of this wonderful energy to life.

"The countdown has truly begun, and I can't wait to see the Baton arrive back in Birmingham in 294 days' time!"

For now, Guscoth's focus remains on pre-season training with Team Bath and the franchise are one of the eight teams that will compete at the British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship on October 30.

This year, Manchester Thunder, Strathclyde Sirens, Saracens Mavericks and Wasps will all challenge Team Bath, defending champions Loughborough Lightning and debutants London Pulse and Leeds Rhinos.

It will be the first British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship since 2019, due to COVID-19 causing the 2020 event to be cancelled, and every match will be live on Sky Sports.