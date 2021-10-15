Vitality Netball Superleague: Fran Williams joins Loughborough Lightning from Wasps

England international Fran Williams (R) has signed for Loughborough Lightning (Image credit - SW Pix)

Fran Williams has joined Loughborough Lightning for the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The England international makes the move from Wasps and will look to help Lightning defend the title they won in 2021.

With the retirement of Sam May at the end of the 2021 season, Lightning lost considerable experience at the back of the court, however Williams' arrival will look to bridge that gap.

The 23-year-old, who has 18 Vitality Roses caps, will be joined by Zanele Vimbela and Alice Harvey in her new team's defensive end.

"Fran provides the missing piece in our defensive puzzle and we're thrilled to have landed such a huge talent," Lightning's head coach, Sara Francis-Bayman, said.

"She's a multiple Superleague champion and is still so young that we're very excited about the future potential she has."

A title winner in 2017 and 2018 with Wasps, Williams will balance her centralised training programme with England Netball at Loughborough University, alongside her commitments to her new franchise.

"I am super excited to be joining Loughborough Lightning for this season. I'm looking forward to a new challenge and developing my game further," Williams said.

Fran Williams is looking forward to joining the reigning champions (image credit - Loughborough University)

"After Lightning's 2021 success, I feel privileged to have the opportunity to learn from the team and to help retain that winning title."

The defender is the final player to be announced by Lightning ahead of next season and she completes an incredibly strong line-up.

Williams will join up with fellow Roses players Nat Panagarry, Hannah Joseph, Ella Clark and Beth Cobden and the exceptional shooter, Mary Cholhok.

Lightning's 2021 Grand Final victory over Team Bath Netball ended a 15-year wait for a first Superleague title after falling at the last hurdle three times prior to that.

Loughborough Lightning: Natalie Panagarry, Beth Cobden, Hannah Joseph, Ella Clark, Alice Harvey, Jess Haynes, Hannah Williams, Suzie Liverseidge, Mary Cholhok, Zanele Vimbela, Clara Miles, Georgie Brock-Taylor, Ella Bowen, Emma Thacker and Fran Williams.