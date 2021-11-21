Loughborough Lightning: Sara Francis-Bayman takes 18-month leave of absence

Sara Francis-Bayman is heading to Australia and taking a leave of absence from her roles with Loughborough Lightning

Sara Francis-Bayman will temporarily step down as Loughborough Lightning head coach and director of netball as she embarks on an 18-month leave of absence.

Francis-Bayman will head to Australia to spend an extended stay with her new wife Stacey Francis-Bayman, who competes for West Coast Fever in Suncorp Super Netball.

The former England international will continue to support Lightning remotely as the side's technical director, while current assistant coach and head of Lightning's pathway, Victoria Burgess, will step up into the vacated director of netball role.

"It seems like a strange time to leave after winning our first championship, but it's time for me to prioritise things other than netball," Francis-Bayman said.

"I know this squad are in the best possible hands with Vic and will continue building something special at Loughborough.

"I will be staying connected with the coaching team from afar and I'm massively grateful for the support I've received from the university to allow me to maintain those links."

Burgess boasts a rich coaching CV, assisting Lightning's first championship in 2021, while also having experience of leading the England U17 Roses Academy side, and leading Lightning's Performance Pathway programme.

"I am excited and honoured to be appointed as director of netball at Loughborough Lightning in Sara's absence," Burgess told Loughborough Sport.

Victoria Burgess steps up into the role of director of netball (Image credit: Still Sport)

"We have spent the last three years working collaboratively within the Lighting Vitality Netball Superleague coaching team and building our performance pathway, which has seen huge success.

"I am looking forward to working with our incredibly talented athletes, building on what we achieved last season and aiming to defend our championship title. I would like to thank Loughborough University for their continued support."

Lightning's 2022 campaign gets underway on February 5, live on Sky Sports, at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena in Superleague's Season Opener event.

The defending champions' squad remains incredibly strong for the 2022 season; Fran Williams has joined from Wasps alongside stalwarts Natalie Panagarry, Beth Cobden, Hannah Joseph and Ella Clark all returning for more.

Zanele Vimbela is another key new arrival, with Mary Cholhok remaining in their shooting circle.