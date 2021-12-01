Vitality Superleague 2022: Phumza Maweni signs for Team Bath Netball

Phumza Maweni is joining Team Bath Netball

South African defender Phumza Maweni has been signed by Team Bath Netball for the 2022 Vitality Superleague season.

The experienced international cannot wait to link up with the likes of Layla Guscoth, Imogen Allison and Serena Guthrie, as Bath bid to go one better than last season's Grand Final loss.

"I'm really excited to be joining Team Bath," Maweni said. "I want to deliver what I can for the club and use the strengths I have to make a difference for the team.

"As a defender, I'm vertical and vocal - you need to talk and guide people in the goal keeper position. I am easy to work with and I am very willing to learn from other players, always open to new approaches.

"I'm looking forward to working with everyone in the Bath family and am keen to learn what I can from them. To play alongside someone like Layla [Guscoth] will be a real highlight, she is one of those athletes who has everything.

"Serena [Guthrie] is a great of netball and it will be amazing to play with her, and Imogen [Allison] is incredibly athletic at WD [wing defence].

"Team Bath's shooting circle is very strong too and I can't wait to see what we can do. It's going to be a massive, massive season."

Our #VNSL2022 home fixtures are out and we can't wait to get back on court in front of our amazing #BlueAndGold fans at the @TeamBath Arena! 💙💛



Season and match-day tickets are on sale now, head to https://t.co/rOPhTKv66K to purchase or find out more 🎟️ #BeOur8th pic.twitter.com/AnDyilcvZ2 — Team Bath Netball (@TeamBathNetball) November 3, 2021

Maweni is no stranger to the Vitality Netball Superleague, having had previous spells with Loughborough Lightning and Severn Stars. She has spent the last three years plying her trade in Australia's Suncorp Super Netball.

"We are absolutely delighted that Phumza will be joining us for the new Superleague season," Anna Stembridge, Team Bath Netball's head coach said.

"Her style of defending will really compliment the players we have but, equally importantly, she is the type of character and personality we look for.

"Phumza is an extremely athletic and rangy keeper, and she is a real thinker on the court too. You can see her working out the strengths of the opposing shooter and finding the opportunities that she can exploit."

Team Bath Netball will start their Superleague campaign on February 5 at the traditional 'Season Opener' double-header weekend.

At Birmingham's Resorts World Arena, the outfit will play two matches over the course of the weekend against Strathclyde Sirens and London Pulse.