Vitality Netball Superleague: Leeds Rhinos Netball appoint Tracey Robinson as new head coach

Leeds Rhinos have a new head coach for their second season in the Superleague (Image credit - Morgan Harlow)

Leeds Rhinos Netball have appointed Tracey Robinson as their new Vitality Netball Superleague head coach.

The Australian arrives at the franchise with a wealth of experience and a reputation for identifying and developing emerging talent.

Most recently, Robinson has coached internationally with Malaysia, where she led the team to their first Asian Netball Championship in 32 years and their first South East Asian Games Championship.

On the domestic scene, Robinson was assistant coach with NSW Swifts and helped them win the ANZ Championship in 2008.

After moving to the Queensland Firebirds as assistant coach in 2010, the Firebirds won two-of-three Grand Finals and were unbeaten in 2011. In 2015, she became assistant coach at West Coast Fever and helped them reach the semi-finals for the first time.

"I am so excited to be joining the club [Leeds Rhinos], the girls have been so welcoming and the whole organisation has been fantastic towards me," Robinson, who flies to England on New Year's Day, said.

"I have watched every game the team has played in, so it's been really good to see their growth from last year into pre-season this year. They're a really close bunch and I'm looking forward to working with them.

If we needed any confirmation we had the right person, Tracey comes with a glowing reference from Australian Netball legend Norma Plummer, who I have personally been in contact with. Dan Busfield - Leeds Rhinos Netball franchise director

"I had a meeting with them a couple of weeks ago and have had a FaceTime with Jade Clarke, so it's been really good to connect with them before I get over.

"Most of the communication has been done by email and they have been really open, so it's going to be exciting. Getting them on court and actually working with them, understanding them and communicating with them is really important. I can't wait to get started."

Robinson's outfit will start the 2022 season playing in the traditional 'Season Opener' weekend on February 5 and 6.

At Birmingham's Resorts World Arena, all 11 Superleague teams will take to court and Rhinos will take on defending champions Loughborough Lightning on February 6.

Every contest of the 10-game opening weekend will be shown live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

The broadcast details for the rest of the 2022 season, featuring traditional home and away matches and fans back in venues, will be announced closer to the start of the campaign.