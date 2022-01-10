Netball Quad Series: Jo Harten tests positive for Covid-19 and will not play for England's Vitality Roses

Jo Harten will not take to court for England during the Netball Quad Series

Jo Harten has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not play for England's Vitality Roses during the Netball Quad Series, which starts on Saturday.

Harten, who lives in Australia, tested positive prior to her flight and is not able to travel to London. England Netball announced the news via social media on Monday morning.

The 32-year-old's withdrawal is incredibly disappointing for the shooter and for Roses fans, after she was outstanding during their recent series against Jamaica.

Harten's performances against the Sunshine Girls, and her partnerships with Eleanor Cardwell and Helen Housby, played a significant role in England's first series win against Jamaica since 2013.

They also marked her first outings for England's Vitality Roses since the Netball World Cup in 2019.

Harten is captain of the Suncorp Super Netball franchise the GIANTS and being based in Australia means that travel to and from the UK over the past couple of years has been challenging.

"Very disappointed to miss out on a home Quad Series with this squad," Harten said on social media.

"I know they'll bring the goods to the court and I'm right behind them. Hoping to make a full recovery after some extended rest and recovery."

Netball Quad Series - Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports YouTube channel January 15, 2022 Vitality Roses vs South Africa 2pm January 15, 2022 New Zealand vs Australia 4.15pm January 16, 2022 Australia vs South Africa 2pm January 16, 2022 Vitality Roses vs New Zealand 4.15pm January 18, 2022 South Africa vs New Zealand 5.30pm January 18, 2022 Vitality Roses vs Australia 7.30pm January 19, 2022 Third vs Fourth 5.30pm January 19, 2022 Final 7.30pm

The Quad Series starts on Saturday with England facing successive matches against South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

The four international teams will play a total of eight games across the series on January 15, 16, 18 and 19 and every contest will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The series marks perfect preparation for all four outfits with the Commonwealth Games taking place later this year in Birmingham - all four have already qualified.

England's Vitality Roses enter the Commonwealth Games as the defending champions after their stunning triumph on the Gold Coast back in 2018.