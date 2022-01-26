Vitality Netball Superleague: How to watch the 2022 season on Sky Sports

Loughborough Lightning won the Vitality Netball Superleague title in 2021 after falling at the last hurdle three times previously (Image credit: Morgan Harlow)

The Vitality Netball Superleague returns on February 5 with the traditional 'Season Opener' weekend and here's how you can watch the competition unfold on Sky Sports.

This season, clubs are welcoming fans back to their home venues for the first time, following the 2021 season being delivered from two central venues due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2022, the 'Season Opener' weekend and a double-header Easter Weekend will both take place in one venue with every match of those weekends being shown live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

During the regular season, three live games in total will be showcased each week - triple the number from the last home and away season in 2020.

A dedicated Monday Night Netball slot between 5pm and 7pm will showcase a marquee match-up across the Main Event, Mix, Action and Arena channels throughout the regular season - centre pass at 5.30pm every week.

Two further matches per round will be streamed live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel over a weekend.

The best action from every match will be made available in three-minute highlights on the Vitality Netball Superleague YouTube and club channels after each game.

"We are pleased to see our clubs return to their home venues to grow local fan bases and generate important commercial revenue, and are excited to see fans return to arenas to show their support and get behind their teams for the season ahead," Steve Elworthy, Chair of the Vitality Netball Superleague Board, said.

"We have worked in partnership with Sky Sports and all Vitality Netball Superleague clubs to offer multiple ways to watch and follow the 2022 season, be that by going to games or watching matches across Sky Sports TV and YouTube channels as we look to continue to grow our sport and take our league to new audiences.

Loughborough Lightning - the defending champions - will open the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season (Image credit: Morgan Harlow)

"Three out of five regular round games will be broadcast live to fans, which is more games than ever before in a traditional home and away season," Elworthy noted.

"And where we do operate central venue rounds, for 'Season Opener' and 'Easter Weekend' double headers, we are delighted to once again be able to bring fans all games live across Sky Sports TV and YouTube channels.

"Last season was a unique and challenging one and our thanks must go to the 11 clubs, Sky and our partners for their efforts in completing a fantastic season.

"Now though, the clubs and players are focused on final preparations for the season ahead and we cannot wait to see them back on court and in action in front of fans in Birmingham on February 5 and 6 when the 2022 season gets underway."

The 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season will start on February 5 (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Season Opener on February 5 and 6

At Birmingham's Resorts World Arena, the 2021 champions Loughborough Lightning kick-start the 2022 season against London Pulse and across the course of the weekend, all 11 teams will take to court.

Every contest of the 10-game opening weekend will be shown live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

2022 Vitality Netball Superleague - Season Opener Fixtures February 5, 2022 Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse 12pm Team Bath Netball vs Strathclyde Sirens 1.45pm Manchester Thunder vs Celtic Dragons 3.30pm Wasps vs Saracens Mavericks 5.15pm Surrey Storm vs Severn Stars 7pm February 6, 2022 Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Loughborough Lightning 11am Wasps vs Strathclyde Sirens 12:45pm London Pulse vs Team Bath Netball 2.30pm Celtic Dragons vs Saracens Mavericks 4.15pm Severn Stars vs Manchester Thunder 6pm

The weekend will commence the road to the 2022 Grand Final will be held on Sunday, June 5 and after that, attention will turn to the international calendar and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

England's Vitality Roses are one of the six teams to have already qualified alongside Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, South Africa, and Malawi.

The Roses are the defending champions and they will open their title defence on July 29 and be first on court at the NEC Arena in Birmingham.