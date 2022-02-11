Vitality Netball Superleague: Leeds Rhinos Netball eager to take to court and start season

Leeds Rhinos Netball's season is starting later than they had planned (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Tracey Robinson's first few weeks in charge of Leeds Rhinos Netball have been a whirlwind and after her side were not able to take to court at the 'Season Opener', they are now incredibly motivated to attack a two-match round.

Last season, Leeds Rhinos Netball made an impressive debut in the Vitality Netball Superleague. Under the leadership of Dan Ryan, the new team delivered throughout the season and then secured play-off netball at the first time of asking.

The off-season brought the news Ryan would be heading back to Australia, as would their import shooter Donnell Wallam.

After releasing an exciting roster of players, Robinson was announced as their new head coach on January 1, and she landed in England shortly after.

Vitality Netball Superleague - Round Three fixtures Friday at 7pm Saracens Mavericks vs London Pulse Streamed on Sky Sports YouTube channel Friday at 7.30pm Strathclyde Sirens vs Leeds Rhinos Netball Saturday at 5pm Manchester Thunder vs Surrey Storm Streamed on Sky Sports YouTube channel Saturday at 6pm Loughborough Lightning vs Celtic Dragons Saturday at 7pm Wasps vs Severn Stars Monday at 5.30pm Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Team Bath Netball Live on Sky Sports

Netball has always been part of Robinson's life. She coached her first team when she was just 13-years-old and since, has plied her trade in Suncorp Super Netball and at an international level with Malaysia.

She's no stranger to performing on court either and has a great appreciation of both ends of the court having started out at goal defence and then moved into the middle of the court.

"I wasn't that flash as a player," Robinson told Sky Sports. "But one of the things that I could do is read the play really well. I had some great coaches too who helped me along the way. They helped me to see things differently and push my own development along."

Norma Plummer has been at the top of the sport for decades

When it comes to great coaches, Norma Plummer is considered to be one of the very best and it was her who supported Robinson's move to England and Leeds Rhinos Netball.

Robinson said: "To be honest, they [Leeds Rhinos Netball] rang me and it was quite out of the blue, but I talked to a few friends over there [in England] and they said that I should give it and go and see what happens.

"Norma also said to me that she thought it was a good fit for both myself and Leeds Rhinos Netball. I'd had previous experience coaching in Malaysia and one of the reasons I left coaching at the top-level in Australia was to get out and see what other netball nations are like.

"The friendships that you develop and the experiences you have all around the world are the best part about netball."

While settling into a new position and looking to drive Leeds Rhinos Netball forwards this Superleague season, Plummer is someone who will be there for Robinson and she is grateful for that support.

"Norma is just so willing to just be an ear [for you]. If you want to talk about anything you just pick the phone up and she gives really good advice. She's been everywhere and done it all.

"She's willing to share her knowledge too, most coaches at her level aren't and that's just outstanding. Norma is great"

When NZ have the full court press on- we created the dummy leads to pull NZ to one side of the court which then opened the opposite side of the court up. This allows you to expose & penetrate through their zone https://t.co/YCFmSgRWIY — Norma Plummer (@Coach_Plum) March 24, 2020

Robinson has had just over four weeks with her new squad at Leeds Rhinos Netball and during that time they have had a lot to overcome.

Last season, injuries impacted the start of Rhinos' year and this time around they were unable to fulfil their opening fixture against Loughborough Lightning due to confirmed Covid-19 cases, illness and injury.

"We've had plenty of challenges thrown at us," Robinson said. "I really felt for the girls because they wanted to get across the line and play that first game.

"The girls watched all of the games last weekend, they're so motivated and just really want to get out there. Hopefully we'll now be able to put on a show against Sirens.

"We ask our girls to be resilient and be able to take those knocks, and I was really proud of how they responded to that. Now, we're just looking forward to the games."

😃 Spirits are high in the Rhinos camp knowing we are just one sleep away from playing our first @NetballSL of the season against @SirensNetball!#BringItOn | #SirensVRhinos



Info & Tickets➡️https://t.co/WPLrsQDJzf pic.twitter.com/8zPWgfTIXC — Leeds Rhinos Netball (@RhinosNetballSL) February 10, 2022

Strathclyde Sirens will be Leeds Rhinos Netball's first opponents and their 50-44 victory over Wasps signalled their intent for the season ahead.

"Sirens are a really good team, they played really well in their double-header last week and we're going to be prepared for 60 hard minutes against them," Robinson said.

"We're going to have to fight hard to come away with the win. Then on Monday, it's an exciting challenge [against Bath].

"Bath's match against Pulse showed that every side can be vulnerable in certain situations and they're going to come out firing. We're going to have to hold our nerve, stick to our structures and put the pressure back on them."

As everyone can appreciate, four weeks with a team is not a long time and all at Rhinos Netball know there is a long season ahead.

"We're developing and week by week and we'll deliver those incremental gains. It's going to be about building together," the head coach said openly.

"There's flexibility within the squad and it's a really competitive squad which means that the players are challenging each other every day in training.

"I want to have a squad that's pushing each other, and one that's always wanting to learn more and be better."

Jade Clarke is the "ultimate professional", according to her new head coach (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

At the heart of Robinson's squad remains England's most-capped international Jade Clarke, someone who the head coach describes as "the ultimate professional".

"She's been fantastic since I've been here," Robinson said. "She's open, she offers information to the other players and she's just great. You can see why she's England's most capped international player.

"Jade's work ethic and the way that she prepares herself [is incredible]. She could be at the top of any sport. Jade's a well-rounded person and a great person to have at your club."

After securing play-off netball last season, the question for Robinson is whether they draw a line under that or openly discuss and embrace it?

"You definitely build on it, because what they did last year inspires confidence," she said.

"I've said to the players that last year no one really knew about them and now we're going to be a team that's hunted.

"For us, it's going to be about making those small changes, making players aware that opponents will know how they like to play, and as a collective, it will be about producing a little bit more variety in what we do."

