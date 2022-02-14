Vitality Netball Superleague: Saracens Mavericks, Manchester Thunder and Loughborough Lightning remain unbeaten
Leeds Rhinos Netball and Wasps also picked up victories in Round Three; Leeds Rhinos Netball's second match of the round is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix from 5pm on Monday night, Tracey Robinson's side host Team Bath Netball at the EIS in Sheffield
Saracens Mavericks, Manchester Thunder and Loughborough Lightning maintained perfect records at the start of the new season, while Leeds Rhinos Netball began their campaign with a win.
Here, we review of all five of the Vitality Netball Superleague Round Three matches that took place over the course of Friday evening and Saturday.
Coverage of Leeds Rhinos Netball hosting Team Bath Netball will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix from 5pm in the first 'Monday Night Netball' programme of the new season.
Vitality Netball Superleague - Round Three results
|Friday
|Saracens Mavericks 53-51 London Pulse
|Friday
|Strathclyde Sirens 43-45 Leeds Rhinos Netball
|Saturday
|Manchester Thunder 76-68 Surrey Storm
|Saturday
|Loughborough Lightning 65-37 Celtic Dragons
|Saturday
|Wasps 54-45 Severn Stars
|Monday
|Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Team Bath Netball
Saracens Mavericks 53-51 London Pulse
On Friday evening, Kat Ratnapala's outfit returned to the Hertfordshire Sports Village and maintained their productive start to the 2022 season after two victories at the 'Season Opener' weekend in Birmingham.
With London Pulse arriving off the back of their outstanding win over Team Bath Netball, the home side knew they needed to start strongly and held a 16-8 lead after the opening 15 minutes.
Saracens Mavericks vs London Pulse - Quarter-by-quarter scores
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FT
|Saracens Mavericks
|16
|11
|18
|8
|53
|London Pulse
|8
|12
|12
|19
|51
Mavericks maintained their starting line-up for the second quarter while Pulse introduced Jayda Pechova in defence and handed a debut to Alicia Scholes in attack. Sam Bird's outfit worked hard during it and took advantage of missed shots from Mavericks.
During the third quarter, Mavericks accelerated out into a 13-goal lead but were then put under the pump in the final 15 minutes. Pulse won it by a staggering 11 goals and had time not run out, the contest could have had a different outcome.
Strathclyde Sirens 43-45 Leeds Rhinos Netball
After having to watch the opening weekend from home due to not being able to fulfil their fixture against Loughborough Lightning, Leeds Rhinos Netball's belated start to the season ended in a victory.
Rhinos handed a debut to Amy Clinton at shooter, with fellow new signing Rebekah Airey on the bench. Sirens selected the starting seven that they had put their faith in during the Season Opener weekend.
After taking a quarter each in the first half, the match was poised at 24-22 in Rhinos' favour at the interval.
Strathclyde Sirens vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - Quarter-by-quarter scores
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FT
|Strathclyde Sirens
|12
|10
|8
|13
|43
|Leeds Rhinos Netball
|10
|14
|13
|8
|45
A solid defensive effort during the third set of 15 minutes enabled Rhinos to create a six-goal buffer, before errors allowed Sirens to reel them back in to just one goal. Rhinos pressed again though, despite Jade Clarke needing time off court after sustaining a knock.
The final quarter followed the same pattern as the third, with Rhinos surging away and then being pulled back in. Claire Maxwell and Abigail Tyrrell were instrumental for Sirens in defence, while Clarke returned to court for the visitors.
Manchester Thunder 76-68 Surrey Storm
At Belle Vue, Manchester Thunder and Surrey Storm treated the crowd to a 144-goal contest and Natalie Metcalf made her first Vitality Netball Superleague outing of the season for Thunder.
Return of the ̶K̶i̶n̶g̶ Queen 👑— Vitality Netball Superleague (@NetballSL) February 13, 2022
Welcome back to the Vitality Netball Superleague, @nataliesymone 👊
📸 @Touchlinepics | @thundernetball pic.twitter.com/BXP5kTGRYp
Eleanor Cardwell continue to underline her form with a player of the match performance, and Mikki Austin's side held their hosts to 34-goals apiece at the interval.
Manchester Thunder vs Surrey Storm - Quarter-by-quarter scores
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FT
|Manchester Thunder
|19
|15
|21
|21
|76
|Surrey Storm
|14
|20
|15
|19
|68
Storm, with Peace Proscovia in attack, were able to really accelerate on the board and make the most of the international's prowess. Proscovia scored 62 of their 68 goals.
In all, Thunder's greater number of intercepts - six to two - and lower unforced error count were the keys to their superior second-half.
Proud of this group and their determination to improve - masses of character shown to push a benchmark team all the way🎢— Mikki Austin ⚓️ (@mikki_austin) February 12, 2022
Just the modest 144 goals in this one - anyone got an asthma pump (asking for a midcourt friend) 🥵🥵 #Doggiesfor60mins https://t.co/3nCjBzeO2D
Loughborough Lightning 65-37 Celtic Dragons
Loughborough Lightning also thrived being back on a home court and delivered a 28-goal victory over Dannii Titmus-Morris' Celtic Dragons.
With Lightning's starting line-up featuring six senior internationals and an England U21, their depth, experience and confidence anchored their work and they finished the opening quarter ahead by 12.
Loughborough Lightning vs Celtic Dragons - Quarter-by-quarter scores
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FT
|Loughborough Lightning
|19
|20
|15
|11
|65
|Celtic Dragons
|7
|11
|11
|8
|37
Dragons increased their physicality and remained calm in the face of a significant deficit during the second quarter, however Lightning's combination of Nat Panagarry, Beth Cobden and Hannah Joseph were still able to find Mary Cholhok easily.
Director of netball Vic Burgess was able to make multiple changes during the second half including introducing South African international Zan Vimbela and Loughborough University student Emma Thacker.
Wasps 54-45 Severn Stars
On Saturday evening, Wasps bounced back from two defeats in Birmingham to earn their first points of the new season.
Wasps vs Severn Stars - Quarter-by-quarter scores
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FT
|Wasps
|10
|13
|19
|12
|54
|Severn Stars
|12
|9
|12
|12
|45
Mel Mansfield's team produced a classic 'championship quarter' to put them in the driving seat at the CBS Arena.
They opened up a nine-goal advantage during the third set of 15 minutes, with Iona Christian being named as player of the match due to her impressive feeding of Rachel Dunn and Lucy Parize.
The Vitality Netball Superleague continues on Monday with Leeds Rhinos Netball hosting Team Bath Netball, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix from 5pm.