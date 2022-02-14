Vitality Netball Superleague: Team Bath Netball turn to training partners for Yorkshire trip

Team Bath Netball have turned to their training partners for the Round Three contest (Image credit: Morgan Harlow)

Team Bath Netball travel to face Leeds Rhinos Netball on Monday night with three training partners and a training associate looking to grasp a massive opportunity.

The five-time Superleague champions are facing Tracey Robinson's team at the EIS in Sheffield, live on Sky Sports and have had their preparations severely disrupted by a wave of Covid-19 sweeping through the club.

Team Bath Netball travel north with training partners Molly Hole, Lily Jones and Kirsty Harris, alongside training associate Anya Le Monnier.

All four will be eager to make names for themselves at Vitality Netball Superleague level and take the places of the absent Betsy Creak, Hannah Passmore, Rachel Shaw and Serena Guthrie.

Guthrie is being given more time to reset after the recent international Quad Series.

Jo Vann steps in as an emergency replacement head coach. She will lead the outfit alone and the franchise will also be missing their regular team manager and physio.

"Despite all the disruption, the players' attitude and approach to training and analysis this past week has been outstanding," Anna Stembridge, who will not be in Sheffield, said.

"They have come together, stronger than ever before, to ensure they deliver a performance to be proud of."

Vitality Netball Superleague - Round Three results Friday Saracens Mavericks 53-51 London Pulse Friday Strathclyde Sirens 43-45 Leeds Rhinos Netball Saturday Manchester Thunder 76-68 Surrey Storm Saturday Loughborough Lightning 65-37 Celtic Dragons Saturday Wasps 54-45 Severn Stars Monday Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Team Bath Netball

Layla Guscoth, Kim Borger, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis and captain Imogen Allison will be among the more established players present on the night. Tash Pavelin, Lily-May Catling and Jess Shaw are the remaining full-squad members making the trip too.

Despite the disruption to Bath's line-up and build-up, they should come out firing in Sheffield in order to respond to their Round Two loss to London Pulse.

For Leeds Rhinos Netball, the contest is their first home game in the competition, after all matches were played at central venues during their maiden season last year. They arrive off the back of a narrow victory over Strathclyde Sirens on Friday evening.

This is the final match of Round Three and has 5.30pm first centre pass. Our coverage will start at 5pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix.

Team Bath Netball squad: Imogen Allison (captain), Kim Borger, Sophie Drakeford Lewis, Molly Hole (training partner), Lily Jones (training partner), Jess Shaw, Kirsty Harris (training partner), Lily-May Catling, Anya Le Monnier (training associate), Layla Guscoth and Tash Pavelin.