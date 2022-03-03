Vitality Netball Superleague: Severn Stars must 'explore options' to continue as franchise beyond 2022

Severn Stars will need to seek new investment to continue as a franchise beyond 2022 (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Severn Stars must "explore options" to continue as a Vitality Netball Superleague franchise beyond 2022, after the withdrawal of co-owners the University of Gloucestershire.

In 2017, the University and Gloucestershire and the University of Worcester came together for a five-year partnership to launch the Vitality Netball Superleague franchise.

It has been announced that the University of Gloucestershire decision-makers have opted not to renew their part in the franchise, and although they will maintain their current levels of financial and in-kind support for this season, they will re-focus their resources at the end of it.

"It has been a privilege to play our part in shaping the Severn Stars franchise and developing the netball offer regionally and we have enjoyed working in partnership with University of Worcester," Matt Tansley, Director of Sport and Physical Wellbeing at the University of Gloucestershire, said.

"With the partnership up for renewal at the end of this season, and a new sports strategy in development, we have opted not to continue our involvement with Stars. As a university, we have a responsibility to ensure that our partnerships deliver value for money for as many students as possible.

"Withdrawing from the professional Severn Stars franchise will enable funding to be invested in providing enhanced sport and wellbeing opportunities for more of our students, including our netball teams, and enable us to provide improved access to our facilities and explore options for new partnerships."

As the remaining party, the University of Worcester has said it is committed to working actively with England Netball to explore options in order to continue the franchise beyond this Superleague season.

"We have greatly enjoyed working with Gloucestershire colleagues," Mick Donovan, Head of the School of Sport and Exercise Science at the University of Worcester, said.

"Going forward, the University of Worcester remains very committed to the club and the wider netball programme in the region. We are in discussions with England Netball about how to continue the franchise in the future."

Severn Stars are currently ninth in the Vitality Netball Superleague table and are preparing for an encounter with London Pulse at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday.

After that, they host Celtic Dragons at the University of Worcester Arena on Monday night, live on Sky Sports.

For the 2022 season, head coach Melissa Bessell has brought together a strong squad. Cat Tuivaiti has returned to court alongside the England Roses technical coach Liana Leota in their attacking end.

Katie Harris joined from Wasps, Michelle Drayne arrived from London Pulse and Summer Artman swapped Team Bath Netball for Stars.