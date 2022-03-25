Vitality Netball Superleague: Team Bath and Severn Stars hit by Covid; Round 10 matches postponed

Two Round 10 matches have been postponed due to Covid-19 cases within their camps (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Team Bath Netball and Severn Stars have been hit by Covid-19 cases within their squads and been forced to postpone their Round 10 Vitality Netball Superleague matches.

Team Bath Netball had been due to host Saracens Mavericks on Friday evening at the Team Bath Arena, while Severn Stars were scheduled to travel to Glasgow to face Strathclyde Sirens.

In Round Nine, Bath had four players missing for their encounter with Wasps and with those individuals still ruled out, plus fresh Covid cases in the camp, the team did not have enough players to fulfil the fixture.

Severn Stars shared the news of their Covid-19 cases on social media. New dates for both fixtures will be announced in due course.

Vitality Netball Superleague - Round 10 fixtures Friday Team Bath Netball P-P Saracens Mavericks Friday Strathclyde Sirens P-P Severn Stars Saturday at 3pm Leeds Rhinos Netball vs London Pulse Streamed on Sky Sports' YouTube channel Monday at 5.30pm Loughborough Lightning vs Manchester Thunder Live on Sky Sports Mix Monday at 7pm Celtic Dragons vs Surrey Storm

Round 10 of the Vitality Netball Superleague will continue on Saturday afternoon with Leeds Rhinos Netball taking on London Pulse. The match will be streamed live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel from 3pm.

This weekend marks the start of live Suncorp Super Netball on Sky Sports, with all 60 matches from Australia's elite competition being shown live.

Round One commences on Saturday morning with the Adelaide Thunderbirds taking on the Collingwood Magpies at 6am.

The contest will be followed by Helen Housby and Jo Harten starting their seasons with their respective teams, as the NSW Swifts taking on the GIANTS at 7.45am on Sky Sports Mix.

Two further matches are scheduled for Sunday morning with Queensland Firebirds meeting the Melbourne Vixens and Dan Ryan's West Coast Fever taking on Sunshine Coast Lightning.