Vitality Netball Superleague: Leeds Rhinos support Lymphoma Action charity

Leeds Rhinos Netball are rallying together as a club for their assistant coach and her daughter (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Leeds Rhinos Netball are using their Round 12 fixture versus Strathclyde Sirens to raise funds for the Lymphoma Action charity in support of Ellie Birkinshaw.

Birkinshaw, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma this year, is the daughter of the club's assistant coach Maggie Birkinshaw.

As a franchise, Leeds Rhinos are known for supporting their athletes and members of the Rhinos team during extremely challenging times. The club have rallied around Rob Burrow and his family following his diagnosis with motor neurone disease.

Former England international Birkinshaw has been at the heart of Rhinos' coaching team and stepped up as acting head coach after Dan Ryan's departure before Tracey Robinson's arrival.

The Round 12 match between Rhinos and Sirens is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix from 5pm on Monday.

"I am absolutely blown away with the love and support that has been shown for myself and my daughter," Birkinshaw said.

"The news that the girls want to do something to raise money and awareness for a charity that is so close to my heart is very humbling and I am hugely grateful.

"My daughter was diagnosed with Lymphoma in February and she is part way through her six months of chemotherapy. She is super positive and a big inspiration to us.

"She has rough days, which is to be expected, but she is strong and she is truly thankful for what the team are doing. She was overwhelmed when I told her what the players had decided to do and she is just disappointed that she can't be there as she has no immunity, but I know she sends her heartfelt thanks.

"Hopefully we can raise some money for the charity as well as awareness to highlight the disease so that more research can be done. You don't realise until you go through something like this how much advice and support there is out there and the great work these charities do.

"Not only have the players and staff been fantastic but everyone at the club too. People like Gary Hetherington, Dan Busfield and Rob Oates all took time to speak to me and offer their support and that means so much to me.

"Special thanks to Rhinos head coach Tracey Robinson too for her unconditional support and friendship as I navigate my role as her assistant coach and mum."

Leeds Rhinos Netball's athletes will wear Lymphoma Action t-shirts during the warm up of the contest alongside fundraising activities at the Allam Sports Centre.

"Maggie is well loved in the netball world, not just in Yorkshire but throughout the game, and we know the netball family will be right behind her and her daughter during this tough time," Rhea Dixon said.

Leeds Rhinos Netball go into the match against Strathclyde Sirens seventh in the Vitality Netball Superleague table.

The outfit, who are playing in just their second season in Superleague, have won five of their 10 matches during their 2022 campaign. Last season, they reached the play-offs at the first time of asking.

Watch Leeds Rhinos Netball versus Strathclyde Sirens live on Sky Sports Main Event, Arena and Mix from 5pm.