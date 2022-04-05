Rob Burrow honoured by MBE award for services to rugby and Motor Neurone Disease awareness

Rob Burrow received his MBE at Windsor Castle alongside his wife Lindsey

Rob Burrow has described his shock at being made an MBE by the Princess Royal for services to rugby and to Motor Neurone Disease awareness.

Burrow, 39, had an illustrious playing career with Leeds Rhinos. He won eight Grand Finals and 20 international caps before retiring from the sport in 2017. He was then diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2019.

Since his diagnosis, Burrow has openly shared his life and campaigned for all individuals impacted by the disease.

Burrow attended the investiture at Windsor Castle and received his MBE award from The Princess Royal, who is a patron of the MND Association.

"I'm shocked to be accepting the MBE award, it's not something that was on the list of things that I wanted to achieve but I am absolutely honoured to receive this award," Burrow, who now speaks via a computer, said.

"It is a great occasion for my family as well. Any excuse to see my wife get dressed up, she deserves to get it for the wonderful support she gives me and our family. I hope that she enjoys the occasion like me.

"I've always got a kick out of giving close ones that experience like no other. It gives my Lindsey escapism from a normal day-to-day management of looking after me.

"I'm so proud to receive this because of my rugby and the awareness for MND.

"This most importantly means that MND continues to be talked about and it remains in the public eye. I'm blown away by the response my diagnosis has had and I hope that the MND community know that it is all for them."

Chris James, from the MND Association, joined the former player and his family at Windsor Castle and said Rob's efforts had encouraged others to fundraise for the charity.

He said: "I think what Rob has managed to do is incredibly brave, to live his journey with MND in the public eye as he had done. He's done a huge amount to raise awareness of MND which is a disease that doesn't get as much attention as other diseases.

"We know that directly as a result of Rob's awareness raising that the MND Association has raised over £4 million pounds as a result of this."

Sally Light, Chief Executive of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, echoed James' sentiments.

"Rob has selflessly chosen to share his journey with MND with the world, which has galvanised people into doing whatever they can to help find a cure for this brutal disease.

"We feel incredibly proud to have Rob as a patron of the MND Association and I'd like to say a huge congratulations to Rob and his family on this special day."