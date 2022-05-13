Vitality Netball Superleague: Saracens and England's Razia Quashie undergoes surgery after Achilles injury

The England international has had surgery on an Achilles injury (Credit - Ben Lumley )

Saracens Mavericks' and England international Razia Quashie has undergone surgery for a Achilles injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Quashie suffered the injury during Mavericks' Vitality Netball Superleague match against Strathclyde Sirens in Round 17.

She has previously suffered from an Achilles problem at the end of the 2021 season and returned to court.

The 24-year-old was recently named in Jess Thirlby's full-time Vitality Roses programme for the 2022-23 season and was one of the defenders in contention for selection at this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

England go into the competition as the defending champions following their dramatic victory over Australia in the 2018 final on the Gold Coast.

"We are all absolutely gutted for Razia," Kat Ratnapala, Mavericks' Director of Netball and Superleague head coach, said.

"She has worked so hard to get back to court from her previous injury and we are fully behind her once again to support her in this period of her operation and rehab".

Mavericks will next take to court against Surrey Storm on Saturday at the start of Round 18. The London-based outfit sit fifth in the table, three points behind Team Bath Netball with a game in hand.

They've recently been working without defender Temalisi Fakahokotau, who was replaced by an additional training partner Odiri Atirene in their Round 17 match-day squad.