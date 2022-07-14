Commonwealth Games: New Zealand Silver Ferns squad named for tournament in Birmingham

Gina Crampton will lead New Zealand at this summer's Commonwealth Games

New Zealand's netball squad for this summer's Commonwealth Games will be led by Gina Crampton, who is one of eight players set to make their Games debut in Birmingham.

Alongside Crampton, Maia Wilson, Grace Nweke, Whitney Souness, Kate Heffernan, Phoenix Karaka, Kayla Johnson and Sulu Fitzpatrick all will experience Commonwealth Games netball for the first time this summer.

Nweke's participation had been subject to medical clearance, however she successfully completed her return to play protocols and was signed off to be part of the squad.

Head coach Dame Noeline Taurua will look to Shannon Saunders, who has been to three Commonwealth Games previously, to share her experience with the wider group. Three other athletes - Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Bailey Mes and Kelly Jury - are returning for a second Games.

Taurua has also selected five reserves, the quality of which highlights the country's significant strength in depth. Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Claire Kersten, Tiana Metuarau, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan and Elle Temu are all on standby.

New Zealand are the reigning world champions after triumphing at the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool and this will be the first time Taurua has guided them through a Commonwealth Games campaign.

The outfit are in England's group alongside Malawi, Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago, Northern Ireland. The start their tournament against Northern Ireland on the opening day of the competition on July 29 and meet England on Thursday, August 4.

"We are extremely proud to announce this group of athletes who have the opportunity to represent their country at the Commonwealth Games," Taurua said.

"Being a part of the greater New Zealand team and being a part of some of the unique traditions at the Commonwealth Games will be a new experience for many of these players.

New Zealand - Commonwealth Games fixtures Friday, July 29 New Zealand vs Northern Ireland Saturday, July 30 New Zealand vs Uganda Monday, August 1 New Zealand vs Malawi Tuesday, August 2 New Zealand vs Trinidad & Tobago Thursday, August 4 New Zealand vs England Saturday, August 6 Semi-final Sunday, August 7 Final

"We have a job to do in Birmingham but we're also looking forward to being a team within a team and to be a part of something big. To stand alongside New Zealand's top athletes from various sports is something special.

"We have monitored the progress these players have made during that time," the head coach continued.

"They have responded to what has been asked of them and delivered under pressure. I'm excited about the next few weeks as we complete our preparation and finally get on the plane to Birmingham after what has been a long build-up."

The Silver Ferns are currently playing in the Cadbury Netball Series as they continue their build-up to the Commonwealth Games.

The four-day series features the Silver Ferns, Aotearoa Men, New Zealand A, and a world-first invitational mixed team competing.

The Silver Ferns have already had to overcome head coach Taurua having to isolate due to Covid-19. She is now back with the squad in person.

