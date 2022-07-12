Vitality Netball Superleague: Former player Jo Trip takes over as Severn Stars head coach

The former Superleague player steps up as head coach of Severn Stars

Jo Trip has been announced as Severn Stars' new head coach for the 2023 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The former Saracens Mavericks player, who retired at the end of the 2021 season, will take charge of Stars as they prepare for their 2023 Vitality Netball Superleague campaign.

Trip takes over from Melissa Bessell, who is stepping down from the role of head coach and has returned to New Zealand for family reasons.

Bessell shared that her husband in New Zealand has been suffering from cancer. She had tried to go home earlier but the country's strict Covid-19 restrictions meant she had difficulty seeing her husband.

"Knowing that I couldn't get home to my husband was horrible and after finally seeing, it has put everything into perspective," Bessell said on the Vitality Netball Superleague show 'Off The Court'.

"I've always said to all of my players, love what you do but always know the reason you do the best you do is because of your family behind you. For me, I'm putting my money where my mouth is and I am going home to my family."

Trip enjoyed a fantastic 12-year playing career (Image Credit - Ben Lumley)

New Stars head coach Trip spent last season working as a technical coach with Loughborough Lightning, alongside her director of netball role at Samuel Whitbread Academy in Bedfordshire.

"I'm delighted to be appointed head coach of Severn Stars and taking them into a new era of netball," she said.

"The vision the University of Worcester franchise has for its future, the facilities and support staff already in place for players coupled with the sense of community evident here, easily made it an opportunity I couldn't turn down.

"There has been a huge amount of growth in the playing level within the Vitality Netball Superleague over the past seven years of my involvement, and I'm excited to now apply my experience and lessons learnt as a player in this new role."

Stars, which has been a joint franchise since its launch in 2017, will be taken forward solely by the University of Worcester after co-owner University of Gloucestershire announced its withdrawal at the end of the 2022 season.

Trip has already been putting together a strong Superleague squad for the upcoming season and will also be involved in the Severn Stars Pathway programme to nurture young talent across the region.

As a player, she started her own netball career in her native New Zealand, playing for ANZ Championship sides Mainland Tactix and Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic. She also represented her country at U21 level and New Zealand A team level.

The defensive player then moved to the UK, playing for Loughborough Lightning for two seasons from 2016, before moving on to Surrey Storm. She finished her 12-year elite playing career at Saracens Mavericks in 2021.

Fresh faces in Superleague coaching roles

The 2023 Vitality Netball Superleague season will see a number of new individuals stepping up into head coach roles.

The former Severn Stars player Liana Leota has been appointed as Leeds Rhinos Netball's new director of netball on a three-year deal.

The New Zealander succeeds head coach Tracey Robinson, after Rhinos finished the 2022 Superleague season in sixth place.

Leota has played in the Superleague since 2016 and won the title with Manchester Thunder in 2019. The mid-court player signed for Severn Stars the following season and made 34 appearances.

In New Zealand, she captained numerous clubs in the ANZ Championship over a 13-year period. She earned 41 caps for New Zealand and was a gold medal winner at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

In 2021, Leota joined the England Vitality Roses coaching staff as a technical coach and will be part of the team for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The direct of netball role at Leeds Rhinos Netball will be her first full-time coaching position.

Asha Francis is preparing Team Bath Netball for the 2023 Superleague season

Asha Francis has been appointed as Team Bath Netball's new head coach and replaces Anna Stembridge, who has stepped down after a two-decade association with Team Bath

Francis was part of Team Bath's first title-winning squad during the inaugural Superleague season in 2006. The influential goal attack, who represented England and her native Singapore internationally, enjoyed more success in the Blue & Gold in 2010 and 2013, lifting the trophy as captain in 2013.

Francis spent time abroad after her playing career and upon her return to England, took up the role of Team Bath Technical Coach. She assisted Stembridge in the Superleague and also ran coach education courses and workshops.

Cat Tuivaiti will be Wasps' new head coach, following Mel Mansfield stepping down.

Tuivaiti, who has represented both Severn Stars and Strathclyde Sirens in the Superleague, has also agreed terms to join the playing squad for the 2022-23 season.

The 6ft 2in shooter has a vast amount of experience at international level having earned 24 caps for the New Zealand Silver Ferns and 30 caps for Samoa.

Having discovered a passion for mentoring young players during her time as netball development officer for Netball North and Auckland Netball, this will be Tuivaiti's first senior head coach role.