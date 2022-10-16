Wales and Scotland qualify for Netball World Cup after European Qualifiers; Northern Ireland among those to miss out

Wales beat Scotland on Sunday, as both sides booked passage to the World Cup in South Africa

Wales and Scotland have qualified for the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa after securing the top two places at the European Qualifier in Glasgow.

Six teams were competing in a round-robin tournament for places available at netball's pinnacle competition next year. Northern Ireland agonisingly miss out after finishing in third position.

The competition is the fourth of five qualifiers taking place around the world. The Americas Netball World Cup Qualifiers is the final competition and that will take place in Kingston, Jamaica from October 16 to 21.

The Scottish Thistles and Welsh Feathers join the already-qualified England Vitality Roses.

Scotland beat the Isle of Man, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Gibraltar to qualify alongside Wales

England were one of five teams invited to take part at the World Cup on account of their World Netball ranking.

Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica and Uganda also join them, with South Africa having already had their place confirmed as a result of them being the host nation.

Five days of netball action came to a close with an intense game between Scotland and Wales. Both teams had already qualified for the 2023 Netball World Cup from their previous games, but a dramatic final clash saw Wales win 58-51.

"I think we had a very clear idea of what we needed to improve on from the Commonwealth Games and in about eight weeks they've done it, they've taken the first step and you saw in that in the performances," Scotland head coach Tamsin Greenway said.

"You get so caught up in the journey in what you're trying to do you forget to take a step back and enjoy it. That's the nice bit of being a coach, when you take a step back and they get what they owe themselves.

"This week has been fantastic, we are off to Cape Town and that was our aim."

