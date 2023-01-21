Quad Series 2023: England lose to resolute Australia, New Zealand dominate South Africa

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Netball Quad Series battle between England and Australia Highlights of the Netball Quad Series battle between England and Australia

A late fightback from Australia saw them secure a 61-55 win over England in their Quad Series opener.

England got off to a flying start in the first quarter against the tournament favourites as they secured a 18-14 lead, Eleanor Cardwell showing her prowess as she scored 16 out of 18 goal attempts with Roses defender Funmi Fadoju causing trouble for Australia's shooters.

It was only the second time that England have taken a first quarter off the Diamonds but coach Jess Thirlby was disappointed that her side hadn't "managed" their lead better, asking her side to "get their heads up".

The second quarter saw Australia fight back through the creativity of Sophie Garbin under the net but a late goal from Cardwell gave England a narrow 32-31 lead at the halfway mark.

However, the third quarter then saw Australia come back once again and finally take control at 48-41, the Diamonds taking the quarter 17-9 as they began to dominate England.

England fought as hard as they could to make it a close contest in the end, Thirlby opting for a string of late changes with Fadoju returning, but it wasn't enough as they fell to a 61-55 defeat.

South Africa 41-61 New Zealand

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Netball Quad Series clash between South Africa and New Zealand Highlights of the Netball Quad Series clash between South Africa and New Zealand

New Zealand got off to a flying start in the Quad Series as they recorded a dominant 61-41 victory over home side South Africa.

The Silver Ferns' Kelly Jury was the star of the show in defence as she made life difficult for South Africa shooters Lenize Potgieter and Nicholle Taljaard.

Sulu Fitzpatrick, Peta Toeava and Maia Wilson then set New Zealand apart in attack as they came off the bench to work brilliantly with Grace Nweke, helping their side cruise to a 20-5 third quarter.

It was this that made the difference and gave New Zealand clear breathing room, South Africa's fightback in the final quarter unable to bring them back into the game.

New Zealand now face world No.1 side Australia on Sunday, with South Africa up against England.

Play of the day: January 21

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch this incredible passage of play by England followed by a great goal by Eleanor Cardwell at the Netball Quad Series Watch this incredible passage of play by England followed by a great goal by Eleanor Cardwell at the Netball Quad Series

Eleanor Cardwell finished off a great passage of play to give England the lead into half time.

Quad Series: Full Schedule, live on Sky Sports

The Netball Quad Series returns as England take on South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, which are all live on Sky Sports from January 21- January 25.

January 22: South Africa vs England (Sky Sports Mix,13:30), New Zealand vs Australia (Sky Sports Arena,13:30)

January 24: South Africa vs Australia (Sky Sports Mix, 13:30), England vs New Zealand (Sky Sports Arena, 13:30)

January 25: Quad Series final and 3rd vs 4th playoff (Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Arena, 13:30)