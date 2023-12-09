South Africa level Netball International Series vs England with late fightback in Nottingham

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of Game 2 of the Vitality international series between England and South Africa. Watch highlights of Game 2 of the Vitality international series between England and South Africa.

A dramatic final minute saw South Africa hold on to a vital two-goal win over England which leaves the Vitality Netball International Series level going into the final game on Sunday.

After a dominant first half, South Africa stormed into an eight-goal lead in the third quarter.

England, forced into several changes during the game, including losing Imogen Allison at centre during the middle of the game, fought their way back and levelled the score deep into the fourth quarter.

But with just under two minutes to play, Proteas defender Karla Pretorius picked off a vital tip which allowed the visitors to take a two-goal lead right before the buzzer.

Before that, pressure on South Africa had forced their midcourt into errors which Sasha Glasgow and Eleanor Cardwell capitalised on to help bring England level in a matter of minutes.

Norma Plummer rose to her feet and turned to the bench, enlisting captain Bongiwe Msomi in place of Refiloe Nketsa to add some stability to the Proteas' core. A misplaced pass from Kamogelo Maseko to Khanyisa Chawane allowed England to hit back as Cardwell, shooting at 100 per cent in the game, fired England into the lead for the first time since the first quarter.

But South Africa came back and, after Vitality Player of the Match Rolene Streutker levelled, Pretorius picked off a vital tip on the edge of the circle to bring the Proteas back onto their centre pass.

Maseko put up the shot that doubled their lead as South Africa held on to take the win 61-59 and level the series going into the final game on Sunday.

The third Test between England and South Africa takes place on Sunday December 10 at 1.45pm, live on Sky Sports Mix and YouTube.