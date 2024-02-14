Netball Super League: All you need to know about new 2024 season as Loughborough Lightning aim to defend title

The 2024 Netball Super League season is just around the corner, so here is everything you need to know as 10 teams battle it out to become the champion.

When is the 2024 Netball Super League season?

The new Netball Super League season begins this Saturday on February 17 all the way to the Grand Final on June 29.

All 10 teams will be in action on the opening day with five games back-to-back at the Nottingham Arena.

Who are the defending champions?

Loughborough Lightning are the reigning Super League champions, winning the title for a second time. They beat London Pulse in the Grand Final after Sam Bird’s squad had their best ever season in 2023.

Manchester Thunder were third with Surrey Storm in fourth.

Netball Super League 2024 Teams

Netball Super League 2024 teams Team Loughborough Lightning London Pulse Manchester Thunder Surrey Storm Saracens Mavericks Severn StarsSevern Stars Leeds Rhinos Strathclyde Sirens Team Bath Celtic Dragons

Netball Super League format

There will be 18 rounds of fixtures with each team playing each other twice, once at home and once away.

Three points are awarded for a win, one point for a draw and zero points if a team loses.

After the final league fixtures on June 15, the top four sides will progress to the Finals series where two semi-finals will take place with the winners facing off in the Grand Final on June 29.

The winner of the Grand Final will be crowned the Super League champions.

How to watch Netball Super League on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will show all five games from the opening weekend of the season on Sky Sports Mix and on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, with the first three games also available on Sky Sports Arena.

The Play Off semi-finals and Grand Final will also be shown on Sky Sports Arena, and with one game from each regular round shown on Sky Sports YouTube, the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app.

Confirmed games on Sky Sports' YouTube channel R2: Saturday Feb 24 – Saracens Mavericks vs Leeds Rhinos

R3: Friday March 1 - London Pulse v Loughborough Lightning

R4: Friday March 8 - Severn Stars v Manchester Thunder

R5: Friday March 15 - Manchester Thunder v Surrey Storm

R6: Friday March 22 - Leeds Rhinos v London Pulse

R7: Friday March 29 - Strathclyde Sirens v Loughborough Lightning

R8: Sunday April 7 – Saracens Mavericks vs Manchester Thunder

R9: Friday April 12 – Team Bath vs Cardiff Dragons

You can also catch up with your favourite netball stars via the brand-new Sky Sports' netball podcast "Off The Court". Former England international and coach Tamsin Greenway is joined by the biggest names in netball to discuss their life on and off the court. Listen weekly on Spotify following our live streamed game.

Mentor returns to England

Leeds Rhinos brings in the big talking point with the return of Geva Mentor after 15 years living in Australia and playing in the ANZ Championship and Suncorp Super Netball. Mentor has made the return to the UK and has joined the Rhinos side despite her recent retirement from international netball playing for England.

In the past Mentor played a pivotal role in Team Bath's inaugural year, winning the title and playing alongside some of the league's most iconic players including, Tamsin Greenway, Rachel Dunn, Pamela Cookey, Stacey Francis-Bayman and Jess Thirlby.

Leeds will be looking to use this addition of Mentor within their squad to level-up their performance this season while also having the arrival of experienced Malawian International Joyce Mvula who has previously played in the Super league for Manchester Thunder.

"It really is and it's a bit nostalgic as well. I'm excited for so many reasons," Mentor told Sky Sports. "Obviously to come back and play on English soil, to experience a new city. Leeds is amazing, has such a good vibe about it but to be able to come back to the Super League where there are some familiar faces and also some very new faces.

"It's going to be a really exciting year and one I am very much looking forward to."

Other key team transfers and signings

Elsewhere, Nichole Taljaard from South Africa will play in her first Netball Super League season for London Pulse. Surrey Storm have brought in Uganda International Haniisha Muhameed, who shone at the Nations Cup and last year's World Cup.

After winning the Netball Super League title in 2023 with Loughborough Lightning, shooting star Emma Thacker has joined Saracens Mavericks for their 2024 season campaign and will play a major role in Mavericks squad this season.

Severn Stars have promising new signings such as young defender Jas Brown and South African International Lefebre Rademan.

Strathclyde Sirens have brought in Millie Sanders and South African International Sesandile Owethu Ngubane, who impressed at the Netball World Cup where she made her international debut.

Manchester Thunder have signed Imogen Allison from Team Bath, with Khanyisa 'KC' Chawane and Jacqui Newton joining the Cardiff Dragons.

Watch the netball super league throughout the season live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Saturday with Seven Stars vs Leeds Rhinos Netball from 11am on Sky Sports Arena and the Sky Sports YouTube channel. Stream netball and more on NOW.

