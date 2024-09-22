Australia 59-61 England: Vitality Roses secure stunning victory to take series to a decider

England have set up a series decider against Australia after the Vitality Roses secured an impressive 61-59 victory over the world champions in Sydney.

Jess Thirlby's side bounced back from Thursday's 70-57 loss against the Origin Australian Diamonds in dramatic fashion, moving ahead in the final quarter to level the three-Test series.

The teams were tied after the opening quarter before Australia edged into a two-goal advantage at half-time, with the hosts retaining that narrow lead heading into the final quarter.

Australia remained two ahead with just over five minutes remaining, only for the Vitality Roses to come out on top in the closing minutes and hold on for victory.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

More to follow...

What's next?

The last of the three-match series takes place on Wednesday at the Bendigo Stadium in Victoria, live on Sky Sports from 9.30am (10am start). The Vitality Roses then travel to New Zealand to contest the Taini Jamison Trophy, with all three matches also live on Sky Sports.

Watch the Vitality Roses' tour of Australia and New Zealand live on Sky Sports. The next match is live on Wednesday on Sky Sports Mix and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel. Stream netball and more sport with NOW.