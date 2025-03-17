Netball Super League 2025: Loughborough Lightning's Shadine van der Merwe says new contact and contest rule will help protect players

Loughborough Lightning's Shadine van der Merwe believes the new contact and contest rule in netball will help umpires protect players when making a call about a suspension on dangerous play.

Manchester Thunder's Taylor McKevitt suffered a two-minute suspension after a late hit on Lightning's Nat Panagarry during Loughborough's 66-52 win on Sunday.

Leeds Rhinos' Geva Mentor was also suspended after her hit on Birmingham Panthers' Gabriella Marshall during their 71-63 victory, raising questions about how much the new rule will affect teams.

What is the new rule change? The NSL tended to allow for less contest compared to other leagues such as the Suncorp Super Netball (SSN) or New Zealand's Netball Premier League (ANZP). An external review found there was no real issue with NSL's game management application and the rules were being interpreted. However, the review did find there were instances where contact was being penalised but there was no clear interference. The rules changed in 2024 to make penalising contact more obvious. The idea of 'soft contact' - where if a player bumps into someone there is no physical interference - is no longer in the game. The assessors worked with umpires in the offseason and there was a significant shift When umpires now penalise for interference, they look for - but are not strictly limited to - a loss of the ball by an opponent in possession, interference with the passing or shooting action of an opponent and change or changes in the body position of the opponent.

"I think with this new rule, the umpires will really look out to protect the players, and it's really important, and so sometimes umpires will have a different discretion of when to call a suspension and when it was actually really difficult or dangerous play," said Lightning's Van der Merwe, who received the player-of-the-match award after the win over Thunder.

"Sometimes it's a bump in the back and it's not always intentional, there's times where you end up being in the same line and a player is taken out.

"I think the umpires are really looking to put that suspension rule straight into play this season to make sure they have control over the game.

"It's to protect the players, and so as defenders, or even any player, can be suspended, and it's just to be able to adapt, and come back from that as well.

"So much respect for Mentor that she was able to come back on court and have a completely clean game."

Lightning will next take on London Pulse at the Sir David Wallace Arena in Loughborough at 6pm on Saturday and will be hoping to extend their winning run.

"I think both our defence and Pulse's is going to make this a really exciting match because they will be ball turning," added Van der Merwe.

"I think if we look at the different styles of play, so it will be interesting to see how clean and physical it can be.

"There will be a lot of ball turning from both ends so it will be a matter of who will be able to convert that."

Meanwhile, Birmingham Panthers' shooter Sigrid Burger reflected on her team's 71-63 loss to Leeds Rhinos after they let a 21-15 lead in the first quarter slip away.

"It was definitely a game we should have won, we ended up making a lot of errors ourselves," Burger said.

"It's crucial now, particularly with the Super Shot being introduced, that when you have a lead, you really have to capitalise on it and step into the next gear."

What is a Super Shot? The revamped Netball Super League introduced a two-goal Super Shot for the 2025 season to help "supercharge the game". The new regulation will allow teams to score two-goal shots from a dedicated area within the outer edge of the shooting circle during the last five minutes of each of the four quarters. The rule, first used in the Suncorp Super Netball division in Australia in 2020, will be part of every Super League match and it will also be deployed in the final three minutes of every quarter at the inaugural one-day Netball Super Cup.

Panthers only managed to score six Super Shots during their game against Rhinos and were missing Australian player Gabby Sinclair who is renowned for her accuracy.

"We are really privileged to have Sinclair with us, she is like a Super Shot specialist and she is currently on her return to play but it shows how much we are missing her," Burger added.

"Having someone who has put that shot up in Australia, she is an awesome addition to the team and it helps to be able to capitalise in the final moments of the quarter.

"Everyone is giving it a crack in training and we're now incorporating it. The Super Shot is having a crucial role in the games now."