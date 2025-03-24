Netball Super League: Birmingham Panthers secure big investment from US group which owns Birmingham City
Knighthead Capital Management has invested in Birmingham Panthers, one of two new teams to be added to the league for 2025; watch Netball Super League matches through the season live on Sky Sports
Monday 24 March 2025 18:19, UK
A US asset management firm which boasts Tom Brady as one of its investors has bought a "significant ownership stake" in the Birmingham Panthers.
Knighthead Capital Management, which owns Birmingham City FC, announced its investment in the Netball Super League newcomers as it seeks to take advantage of netball's surging popularity across the UK.
With over three million people playing netball annually and a rapidly growing fanbase, the investment firm - which was also designated in February as the preferred private investor for a minority stake in The Hundred cricket franchise, Birmingham Phoenix - is also looking to expand its influence across the sports clubs in the country's second-largest city.
The Panthers, who are one of two new teams to be added in the revamped Super League this season as the league moves closer to professionalisation with salaries going up and more games being played in big arenas to help build the sport's following yet further, believe that the investment marks a huge step for the club, and for netball as a whole.
"We are absolutely thrilled to have Knighthead's support and belief in the Birmingham Panthers," said Alison Kay, co-founder of the club. "This partnership marks a significant step forward, not only for our club but for the growth of netball as a whole.
"Their support will allow us to strengthen our foundations, expand our reach, and inspire the next generation of players and fans. It's an exciting time for the sport, and we're eager to see the impact this collaboration will have on both our team and the wider netball community."
London Pulse star and England international Funmi Fadoju believes that having yet more investment in the league can only be a positive for all clubs.
"I think it's so important to just know that we have that financial support behind us," said Fadoju, speaking on Sky Sports. "Now we can invest more into our fans as well so they can invest more into us like [in] media coverage, our sponsorships, and we can start looking where else can we improve.
"That is so important for us as a team and as individuals knowing that we're supported in any way possible and I feel like that's the next step towards improving our league, improving netball as a sport and building our awareness around that as well."