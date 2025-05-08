Netball Super League: Leeds Rhinos loss to Birmingham Panthers stands despite appeal after scoring error

The Netball Super League has ruled that Leeds Rhinos' controversial 71-69 loss to Birmingham Panthers will stand despite a scoring error that denied the Rhinos victory.

Birmingham won after extra-time but Leeds felt they should've won the match 60-59 in regulation, and have since called for the introduction of VAR in the sport, after an error from the scorers showed it finished 59-59.

Rhinos goal shooter Joyce Mvula scored a two-point 'super shot' that would have levelled the contest at 59-59 with 30 seconds remaining. Replays clearly show Mvula in the 'super shot' area when she released the ball but only one point was added to the score.

Rhinos would score again from close range for one point, which tied the game on the scoreboard at 59-59, though had the earlier super shot been correctly registered it would have been enough to win the match in normal time.

Leeds contested the full-time result in an appeal to the Netball Super League but the NSL Competition Committee have ruled that the result - and win for Birmingham - will stand.

A statement by Netball Super League on Thursday stated: "The NSL regulations do not permit the Competition Committee to change or amend the outcome of a match following an umpire's court decision in respect of the World Netball Rules of Netball and so the decision made by the umpires is considered to be final. As a consequence, the result stands."

In response, Rhinos issued their own statement, in which they called for the use of technology to be brought into netball.

"We hope as part of this review and, in line with other elite sports, that consideration in due course is made to make video replays available to support officials and ensure scoreline confusion like this do not happen again," it read.

"In the meantime, we would also welcome a clearer outline of the appeal procedure during the game to be given to clubs."

Netball Super League - Round Eight results