England Thorns vs Australia Kelpies: Sky Sports to show men’s netball series
Australia touring England for Test series for first time, and all three games are live on Sky Sports Plus and Sky Sports YouTube; Game one live from Copper Box Arena this Sunday, May 25 at 3.30pm
Sunday 25 May 2025 07:34, UK
Men's netball will be live on Sky Sports this month as England Thorns welcome the Australia Kelpies for a three-match international Test series.
The games - on May 25, May 31 and June 1 - will be streamed live on Sky Sports+ and our YouTube channel as the Kelpies, the world's number one ranked team, embark on their maiden tour of England.
Games one and three will take place at the Copper Box Arena, with Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena hosting the second encounter. All three will be played as double headers alongside Netball Super League fixtures.
The series has been named The Aurora Series, symbolising new beginnings and transformation.
The Thorns played their first international fixtures against Australia in Sydney on 2022, and since then have continued to make progress - hosting Jamaica in 2023 and playing in both the FAST5 Netball World Series in New Zealand and the Americas Netball Men's Championships.
Tickets for the England vs Australia games are available here.
England Thorns vs Australia Kelpies schedule
All games live on Sky Sports Plus and Sky Sports YouTube.
- Game 1: Sunday May 25 (3.30pm) - Copper Box Arena, London
- Game 2 - Saturday May 31 (1.45pm) Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- Game 3 - Sunday June 1 (3.30pm) - Copper Box Arena, London
