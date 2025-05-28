What next for men's netball? England's Tommy Wiseman on facing Australia, self-funding and future aims

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Netball continues to grow as a sport - and not just on the women's side.

As the Netball Super League embarks on a road to professionalism after a revamp ahead of the 2025 season, the men's game is developing, too.

England's Thorns - who played their first match in 2022 - are currently hosting Australia's Kelpies in a three-game series, which continues in Nottingham on Saturday, live on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports' YouTube channel.

The Thorns were beaten 63-34 in the opening fixture in London last weekend but Tommy Wiseman told Sky Sports' Off The Court Podcast that gap can be closed - and that he hopes the male side of the sport can go from strength to strength.

Wiseman said: "The game is going in the right direction but I would like it to progress further and see it become more professional. The girls are setting the standard and we want to follow that.

"We are probably going to be about 15, 20 years behind but hopefully one day there will be that professional league, that sponsorship, that funding.

"Hopefully there will be opportunities for that to be your only job."

'Training with Mavericks has opened my mind'

The Thorns are currently self-funded but Wiseman, a PE teacher, says the team have gone "all out" and that their "high standard" of preparation in training includes pilates, yoga, video analysis sessions and strength and conditioning coaching.

Wiseman believes working alongside the London Mavericks' women's side has helped him understand that the game is about more than physical attributes.

He added: "The men's game is really aerial but it's not just about jumping high, it's about playing the game of netball.

"Training with Mavericks has opened my mind that you are not just an athlete, not just a guy who was playing basketball.

"You have to think about the game - being smart with the ball and seeing you have two options. Not stand still as then the ball will be taken off you."

Wiseman also says he is no longer awestruck about facing Australia, adding: "When I first played against them, I built it up in my head of 'this is Australia'.

"But when you get out there you realise it is netball, it's what you practice. It becomes easier when you realise it is another game.

"The last time we played Australia the margin was much bigger. We know we have a higher standard we want to reach but compared to two or three years ago we are building.

"We know we made too many errors [last weekend]. That gap is closeable. Every single time we play against those guys we are looking to close the margin."

England Thorns vs Australia Kelpies schedule

All games live on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports YouTube.

Game 1: England 34-63 Australia ,

, Game 2: Saturday May 31 (1.45pm) Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Game 3: Sunday June 1 (3.30pm) Copper Box Arena, London

Watch The Aurora Series live on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports YouTube.