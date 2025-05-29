England Netball announce new Vitality Roses squad for Commonwealth Games and World Cup build up
England Netball announce Vitality Roses squad for the run up to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2026; Nat Metcalf and Eleanor Cardwell, who were both part of the silver-medal winning Netball World Cup squad in 2023, both enter their 10th consecutive year on the programme
Thursday 29 May 2025
England Netball have announced the new Vitality Roses squad for the 2025-26 season.
It features 24 players, 19 of whom are based in the UK operating in the Netball Super League and NXT Gen league and while five play in the Suncorp Super Netball league in Australia.
Sasha Glasgow and Halimat Adio return after a year's break from the full-time programme and Jas Brown, Emma Rayner, Anya Williams and Yomi Wilson enter the programme for the first time from the Future Roses programme.
Nat Metcalf and Eleanor Cardwell, who were both part of the silver-medal winning Netball World Cup squad in 2023, both enter their 10th consecutive year on the programme.
"We have selected an exciting and tactically diverse group of athletes for the Vitality Roses programme this year that I am looking forward to working with them all as we head towards the much-anticipated Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2026 and beyond to the Netball World Cup in Sydney in 2027," Vitality Roses head coach Jess Thirlby said.
"As always, it has been a welcome challenge to identify those athletes we feel will help move us closer to winning World Cup gold over the course of the next two years given the strength in talent our eligible athletes have displayed in the relaunched Netball Super League and overseas in the Suncorp Super Netball league.
"There is a healthy balance of returning athletes, with all the experience they have now accumulated, who have enjoyed some standout performances on the international stage in recent seasons, as well as those who have shown up and consistently performed in their respective domestic competitions.
"We now turn our attention to fully raising the bar and elevating our performance levels with this group and look forward to an exciting international window."
Vitality Roses programme players:
Halimat Adio
Imogen Allison
Jas Brown
Eleanor Cardwell
Amy Carter
Beth Cobden
Zara Everitt
Funmi Fadoju
Sasha Glasgow
Helen Housby
Nat Metcalf
Berri Neil
Tash Pavelin
Lois Pearson
Razia Quashie
Ellie Rattu
Emma Rayner
Paige Reed
Alicia Scholes
Jessica Shaw
Olivia Tchine
Anya Williams
Francesca Williams
Yomi Wilson