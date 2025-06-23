Netball Super League: Understanding the play-offs as Preliminary Final teams are confirmed
We now know the Netball Super League teams who have made it to the play-offs; Sky Sports explains how the format works ahead of the Grand Final on July 6
Monday 23 June 2025 11:44, UK
Sky Sports explains how the play-off weekends will work as the road to The O2 concludes.
London Pulse booked their place in the Netball Super League Grand Final with a thrilling 50-49 win over Loughborough Lightning.
Meanwhile, Manchester Thunder eased to a 79-49 victory over London Mavericks to secure a meeting with losing semi-finalists Lightning in the Preliminary Final this weekend.
Friday June 20
Minor semi-final
Manchester Thunder 79-49 London Mavericks
Winner plays loser of major semi-final in new preliminary final
Major semi-final
London Pulse 50-49 Loughborough Lightning
Winner progresses straight to Grand Final
Weekend two: June 29
Preliminary final
Loughborough Lightning vs Manchester Thunder
Winner progresses to Grand Final
Grand final: Sunday July 6
London Pulse vs Loughborough Lightning OR Manchester Thunder
Winner crowned Netball Super League champion
Why the new format?
The new structure puts more emphasis on the league standings for the top four teams in contention.
The top two teams get a second chance to book their spot in the Grand Final, as they could lose in the major semi-final but still progress to the Grand Final with a win in the preliminary final.
The third and fourth-placed teams from the regular season have to win two play-off matches to secure a place in the Grand Final.