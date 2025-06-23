Netball Super League: Understanding the play-offs as Preliminary Final teams are confirmed

Sky Sports explains how the play-off weekends will work as the road to The O2 concludes.

London Pulse booked their place in the Netball Super League Grand Final with a thrilling 50-49 win over Loughborough Lightning.

Meanwhile, Manchester Thunder eased to a 79-49 victory over London Mavericks to secure a meeting with losing semi-finalists Lightning in the Preliminary Final this weekend.

Friday June 20

Minor semi-final

Manchester Thunder 79-49 London Mavericks

Winner plays loser of major semi-final in new preliminary final

Major semi-final

London Pulse 50-49 Loughborough Lightning

Winner progresses straight to Grand Final

Weekend two: June 29

Preliminary final

Loughborough Lightning vs Manchester Thunder

Winner progresses to Grand Final

Grand final: Sunday July 6

London Pulse vs Loughborough Lightning OR Manchester Thunder

Winner crowned Netball Super League champion

Why the new format?

The new structure puts more emphasis on the league standings for the top four teams in contention.

The top two teams get a second chance to book their spot in the Grand Final, as they could lose in the major semi-final but still progress to the Grand Final with a win in the preliminary final.

The third and fourth-placed teams from the regular season have to win two play-off matches to secure a place in the Grand Final.