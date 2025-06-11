Netball Super League: Understanding the play-offs as semi-final teams are confirmed
We now know the Netball Super League teams who have made it to the play-offs; Sky Sports explains how the format works ahead of the semi-finals in June
Wednesday 11 June 2025 09:46, UK
Sky Sports explains how the play-off weekends will work as the road to The O2 concludes.
The post-season format will feature two semi-finals weekends (June 20 and June 28-29), culminating in a Grand Final on July 6.
We now know the four teams who have reached the semi-finals after finishing in the top four places in the regular season.
- London Pulse
- Loughborough Lightning
- Manchester Thunder
- London Mavericks
Friday June 20
Minor semi-final
Manchester Thunder vs London Mavericks (live on Sky Sports Mix from 6pm, Centre pass: 6.30pm)
Winner plays loser of major semi-final in new preliminary final
Major semi-final
London Pulse vs Loughborough Lightning (live on Sky Sports Mix, centre pass: 8pm)
Winner progresses straight to Grand Final
Weekend two: June 28-29
Preliminary final
Loser of major semi-final (home venue) vs winner of the minor semi-final
Winner progresses to Grand Final
Grand final: Sunday July 6
Winner of major semi-final vs winner of preliminary final
Winner crowned Netball Super League champion
Why the new format?
The new structure puts more emphasis on the league standings for the top four teams in contention.
The top two teams get a second chance to book their spot in the Grand Final, as they could lose in the major semi-final but still progress to the Grand Final with a win in the preliminary final.
The third and fourth-placed teams from the regular season have to win two play-off matches to secure a place in the Grand Final.
Round 14 - final round of regular season
Saturday June 7
London Mavericks vs Manchester Thunder - OVO Arena, London, 2pm
Birmingham Panthers vs Loughborough Lightning - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, 6pm
LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons vs London Pulse - Utilita Arena, Cardiff, 7pm
Sunday June 8
Nottingham Forest vs Leeds Rhinos - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, 4pm