Netball Super League: Understanding the play-offs as semi-final teams are confirmed

Sky Sports explains how the play-off weekends will work as the road to The O2 concludes.

The post-season format will feature two semi-finals weekends (June 20 and June 28-29), culminating in a Grand Final on July 6.

We now know the four teams who have reached the semi-finals after finishing in the top four places in the regular season.

London Pulse Loughborough Lightning Manchester Thunder London Mavericks

Friday June 20

Minor semi-final

Manchester Thunder vs London Mavericks (live on Sky Sports Mix from 6pm, Centre pass: 6.30pm)

Winner plays loser of major semi-final in new preliminary final

Major semi-final

London Pulse vs Loughborough Lightning (live on Sky Sports Mix, centre pass: 8pm)

Winner progresses straight to Grand Final

Weekend two: June 28-29

Preliminary final

Loser of major semi-final (home venue) vs winner of the minor semi-final

Winner progresses to Grand Final

Grand final: Sunday July 6

Winner of major semi-final vs winner of preliminary final

Winner crowned Netball Super League champion

Why the new format?

The new structure puts more emphasis on the league standings for the top four teams in contention.

The top two teams get a second chance to book their spot in the Grand Final, as they could lose in the major semi-final but still progress to the Grand Final with a win in the preliminary final.

The third and fourth-placed teams from the regular season have to win two play-off matches to secure a place in the Grand Final.

Round 14 - final round of regular season

Saturday June 7

London Mavericks vs Manchester Thunder - OVO Arena, London, 2pm

Birmingham Panthers vs Loughborough Lightning - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, 6pm

LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons vs London Pulse - Utilita Arena, Cardiff, 7pm

Sunday June 8

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds Rhinos - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, 4pm