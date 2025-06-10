Netball Super League: Understanding the Play-Offs as tournament heads into final round of the season

With one more round of the regular season remaining, Sky Sports explains how the Play-Offs weekends will work as the Road to the O2 concludes.

The post-season format will feature two semi-finals weekends (June 20-22 and June 28-29), culminating in a Grand Final on July 6.

Weekend one: June 20-22

Major semi-final: First place (home venue) vs second place from the regular season

Winner progresses straight to grand final

Minor semi-final: Third place (home venue) vs fourth place from the regular season

Winner plays loser of major semi-final in new preliminary final

Weekend two: June 28-29

Preliminary final: Loser of major semi-final (home venue) vs winner of the minor semi-final

Winner progresses to grand final

Grand final: July 6

Winner of major semi-final vs winner of preliminary final

Winner crowned Netball Super League champion

Why the new format?

The new structure puts more emphasis on the league standings for the top four teams in contention.

The top two teams get a second chance to book their spot in the grand final, as they could lose in the major semi-final but still progress to the grand final with a win in the preliminary final.

The third and fourth-placed teams from the regular season have to win two play-off matches to secure a place in the grand final.

Who are the teams in contention?

London Pulse sit proud at the top of the table with 34 points, with Loughborough Lightning just two points behind.

Both sides secured their top-four spots in round 11 and will play for home advantage in the major semi-final.

Manchester Thunder and London Mavericks hold the crucial third and fourth positions in the standings heading into the final weekend.

Round 14

Saturday June 7

London Mavericks vs Manchester Thunder - OVO Arena, London, 2pm

Birmingham Panthers vs Loughborough Lightning - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, 6pm

LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons vs London Pulse - Utilita Arena, Cardiff, 7pm

Sunday June 8

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds Rhinos - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, 4pm