Netball Super League: Can 'fearless' Manchester Thunder shock Loughborough Lightning in Preliminary Final?

Manchester Thunder will be looking to shock Loughborough Lightning and book their spot in the Grand Final when they go head to head in the Preliminary Final, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

They will be competing for the chance to take on London Pulse, who booked their place in the Netball Super League Grand Final with a thrilling 50-49 win over Lightning.

Pulse battled back from a six-goal deficit in the fourth quarter to seal victory in an absorbing play-off clash.

Olivia Tchine was the hero as she held her nerve to deliver the goods in the final five minutes to turn the game on its head and send her side to The O2 on July 6.

Meanwhile, Manchester Thunder eased to a 79-49 victory over London Mavericks to secure a meeting with losing semi-finalists Lightning in the Preliminary Final this weekend.

Lightning, champions in 2023 and 2024, finished second in the Super League table behind London Pulse after winning 10 of their 14 games and will be looking to claim their place in the Grand Final as they hunt what would be a historic three-peat.

However, they will have a confident Thunder in their way, who they beat in the 2024 Grand Final to be crowned champions once again.

"I think Karen [Greig, Manchester Thunder head coach] had to ride a really big wave this season. It's not been the easiest for her but they've been a classy side, regardless of the injuries that they've had the whole season," former Birmingham Panthers head coach Jo Trip told Sky Sports News.

"To see them kind of come to life this back end, with their players back, doesn't surprise me in the slightest. I think those players, she's blooded them well, given them court time - as she needs to - to build them towards the next one and possibly two games."

For Trip, the contest is going to be a case of who comes up with the better tactics on the day with the two sides so evenly matched.

"I think both teams have been in finals for a very long time. I don't know how many years it's been since Loughborough have missed out on those top two, but this is probably the hardest run in that they may have had to have going into those finals," she added.

"I think if Loughborough can attack the game, that they will be really strong in that and that they feed Sammy [Wallace-Joseph] early and quickly.

"I think Josie [Huckle] has had an outstanding season now. I think she's on the back-to-back of multiple great years as a very, very talented goalkeeper.

"I definitely think they're really well matched. I think now that Thunder have both Paige [Reed] and Lois [Pearson] back, you could see it last week, just that confidence it gave them. They were fearless in every combination.

"I think it'll come down to tactics, who kind of scouts the best and what plans they have against each other."

So, who will win? Well, if it is Thunder, they will then go all the way, according to Trip.

"It's a tough one. Like my heart wants to say Lightning, but I think Thunder are just coming right at that right end of the season," she said.

"I think if they do get through this next game, that they'll win it."

Watch the Preliminary Final live on Sky Sports Action from 4pm on Sunday June 29.