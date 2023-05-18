Geva Mentor to retire from international netball after 2023 World Cup

Geva Mentor will retire from the international stage at the conclusion of this summer's Netball World Cup

Geva Mentor has confirmed she will retire from international netball at the conclusion on this summer's World Cup in South Africa.

Mentor has been named in her sixth World Cup squad, surpassing the England record set by assistant coach Sonia Mkoloma and matching the international record of Rhonda John-Davis of Trinidad & Tobago.

Mentor made her debut for England back in 2001 at just 16 years of age against New Zealand. She has now made 167 appearances for the side over her 21-year career, playing in 11 major tournaments.

Other accolades include five bronze medals and a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

On her decision to retire, Mentor said: "To have represented my country and played elite sport for almost a quarter of a century is quite a personal accomplishment. No doubt one I won't truly realise until the years pass!

"The decision isn't easy when part of me wants to power on and the other is like, it's time to step aside, be grateful for my experiences and allow the next generation to have their time to grow and shine in the red dress as I have been fortunate to.

"Since a young 14-year-old, I was exposed to the England environment and as a 38-year-old now, it's fair to say I've grown up in an environment which has undoubtedly shaped who I am today. A loyal, empathetic, innuendo-sharing smiling assassin, who's stayed true to herself all the way through.

"I leave the Roses fraternity hopefully imprinting my mark both on and off the court and I'm eternally grateful for all who have shared the journey with me.

England head coach Jess Thirlby claims the Red Roses are spoilt for choice with the shooters she has selected for this summer's World Cup and suggests the squad can beat anyone

Vitality Roses Head Coach Jess Thirlby added: "Without doubt, Geva is one of the most iconic figures of our sport having re-written the history books so many times, not least with her latest selection for what will be her sixth World Cup campaign and twelfth major event in a career that has spanned 23 years in the red dress.

"It's hard to get your head around and few people across sport globally can say they've achieved such an accolade.

"Her service and loyalty to the Roses is something we are both grateful for and very proud of. I was fortunate enough to be in the very sports hall at Team Bath as a founding player when she was first introduced to us at 14 years of age, and it was clear then what a special talent she was and would go on to be.

"Just a year later she got herself into a senior England team and aged just 15 made her debut against one of the world's best shooters in Irene Van Dyk and has never looked back.

"To have circled back to now be in the privileged position as her Roses Coach is truly special. I want to thank Geva both personally and on behalf of the Roses for helping to put us on the map in world netball and for helping to change the game for the better."