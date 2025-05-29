England Netball announce new Vitality Roses squad for Commonwealth Games and World Cup build up

England Netball have announced the new Vitality Roses squad for the 2025-26 season.

It features 24 players, 19 of whom are based in the UK operating in the Netball Super League and NXT Gen league and while five play in the Suncorp Super Netball league in Australia.

Sasha Glasgow and Halimat Adio return after a year's break from the full-time programme and Jas Brown, Emma Rayner, Anya Williams and Yomi Wilson enter the programme for the first time from the Future Roses programme.

Nat Metcalf and Eleanor Cardwell, who were both part of the silver-medal winning Netball World Cup squad in 2023, both enter their 10th consecutive year on the programme.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mary Earps had a go at the new Super Shot rule that has been introduced to the Netball Super League then after revealed her team and which position she'd like to play

"We have selected an exciting and tactically diverse group of athletes for the Vitality Roses programme this year that I am looking forward to working with them all as we head towards the much-anticipated Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2026 and beyond to the Netball World Cup in Sydney in 2027," Vitality Roses head coach Jess Thirlby said.

"As always, it has been a welcome challenge to identify those athletes we feel will help move us closer to winning World Cup gold over the course of the next two years given the strength in talent our eligible athletes have displayed in the relaunched Netball Super League and overseas in the Suncorp Super Netball league.

"There is a healthy balance of returning athletes, with all the experience they have now accumulated, who have enjoyed some standout performances on the international stage in recent seasons, as well as those who have shown up and consistently performed in their respective domestic competitions.

"We now turn our attention to fully raising the bar and elevating our performance levels with this group and look forward to an exciting international window."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Reaction from England's Funmi Fadoju and head coach Jess Thirlby after they won the Vitality Netball Nations Cup beating South Africa in the final

Vitality Roses programme players:

Halimat Adio

Imogen Allison

Jas Brown

Eleanor Cardwell

Amy Carter

Beth Cobden

Zara Everitt

Funmi Fadoju

Sasha Glasgow

Helen Housby

Nat Metcalf

Berri Neil

Tash Pavelin

Lois Pearson

Razia Quashie

Ellie Rattu

Emma Rayner

Paige Reed

Alicia Scholes

Jessica Shaw

Olivia Tchine

Anya Williams

Francesca Williams

Yomi Wilson