Josh Allen vs Drake Maye is NFL's next rivalry, Philip Rivers returns and Kansas City Chiefs face shock playoff elimination

First of all, please may I double-check what year we are in? Philip Rivers is back in the NFL at the age of 44 having been retired since 2021, and Jason Pierre-Paul has just re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the age of 36 having played his last snap two years ago. It's been an interesting week in football...

Editor's note...

The AFC has boasted a handsome catalogue of era-defining quarterback rivalries through the years: Tom Brady and Peyton Manning traded Hall of Fame genius, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are doing the same, while Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson probably feel they hold a case for the aforementioned duo becoming a quartet of competition from time to time.

But a new duel has entered the fold, the next instalment of which comes Sunday when Allen's Buffalo Bills and Drake Maye's New England Patriots face off, live on Sky Sports NFL from 6pm. Maye has been the season's quarterback revelation, catapulting himself into lead MVP contention while helping the playoff-bound Patriots wrestle control of the Bills-dictated AFC East and, most concerningly to the rest of the league. threatening to become a long-term answer for the Brady void in Foxboro. He wreaks havoc off-platform and out-of-structure, he can kill teams on the ground, he is an advocate for sustenance of the downfield ball and looks every bit a strap-to-the-back difference-maker.

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds breaks down the return of 44-year-old Philip Rivers, who has joined the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad five years after retiring, following the season-ending Achilles injury to quarterback Daniel Jones

"He's playing like a veteran quarterback, he's seeing things extremely well, he plays at a great pace, looks like things have slowed down for him," Allen told media this week. "I'm happy for how well he's playing because he's a great human being on top of being a football player."

Allen is meanwhile coming off his latest example of the MVP-privvy ability to elevate his team single-handedly after inspiring a 39-34 comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the snow to swat away at uncomfortable lingering questions around the under-staffed Bills offense. Right now, no quarterback in the league changes a game or flips momentum or thrives at the buzzer quite like Allen.

Their respective playing styles and boisterous, destructive brands of football have drawn comparisons to one another. It marks the beginning of what could prove a long-term duel to shape the AFC playoff race.

"They're both really good at what they do," Patriots head Vrabel told reporters. "Josh has probably got a couple (pounds) on him, and can probably throw his shoulder in there, probably a little more than I'd want Drake to. But I think they're both great competitors. A lot of respect for Josh."

Drake Maye starred as the Patriots ended the Bills' unbeaten run in Week Five

Live NFL Monday 15th December 10:00am

New England clinched 11 consecutive division titles from 2009-2019, since which Allen has guided the Bills to five straight. Vrabel's side are currently riding a 10-game winning streak as the second seed in the AFC behind the Denver Broncos, Maye's breakout game arguably arriving in his 23-20 victory over Allen and Buffalo in Week Five.

For now, Maye concedes he has some way to go to match his counterpart. He also remains unfazed by MVP murmurs.

"I think it just gives you guys something to talk about," Maye said. "I think I'm a long ways away from playing like him. He's the best in the game."

Allen vs Maye. The NFL could learn to get used to these two exchanging absurdity.

Benedict's stats corner

Sky Sports statistician - and Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange breaks down some of the key stats heading into Sunday's matchups...

Myles Garrett has 16 combined sacks over his last seven games, the most by any NFL player in the last 35 seasons over any seven-game span

The Cardinals are the first team in NFL history to score between 15 and 27 points in 13 consecutive games

The Rams enter Sunday with 49 total touchdowns, the most in the NFL, while the Lions' 48 touchdowns are second-most; Detroit rushed for four touchdowns against Dallas last week, their second game with at least four rushing TDs this season - the first time since 1934 they have had at least two such games

Christian McCaffrey (849 rushing yards and 806 receiving yards) is just the third player in NFL history with 800-plus rushing and 800-plus receiving yards in his first 13 games of a season, joining Marshall Faulk (1998) and Roger Craig (1985)

Rico Dowdle needs 71 rushing yards this week to join Stephen Davis (2003) as the only players in Panthers history to record 1,000 rushing yards in their first season with the team

Jalen Hurts had a career-high five turnovers in the Eagles' loss on Monday, the most turnovers by an Eagle since Week 11 of the 1999 season (Donovan McNabb)

The Jets are the only team Trevor Lawrence has started multiple games against and not thrown a touchdown pass

Highlights from the Week 14 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2025 NFL season

What to watch on Sunday

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots - KO 6pm, Sky Sports NFL:

It's the Stefon Diggs Bowl. Again. Diggs erupted for 10 catches and 146 yards when he played Buffalo earlier this season in his first stick-it-to-them game after being traded away by Buffalo to the Houston Texans prior to the 2024 campaign. He now has the chance to lift New England a step closer to wrapping up a long-awaited division title if they can clinch the season double over Sean McDermott's side. There was meanwhile early evidence of the impact Dalton Kincaid could have on a wobbling Bills passing attack as he marked his return from injury last week with four catches for 41 yards and a tight-window touchdown. He had missed three games and, while his usage has been less prominent, is Allen's most efficient pass-catching option. Buffalo drafted him to be their Travis Kelce; it is about this time of year when a Travis Kelce X Factor begins to take the reins.

Highlights from the Week 14 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills during the 2025 NFL season

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals - KO 6pm, SS+:

Were it not for the Kansas City Chiefs and their seemingly imminent playoff snub, the Baltimore Ravens would reign as the most notable shock candidates to miss out on the postseason. They currently sit in the ninth seed and outside of the Wild Card spots after Sunday's damning defeat to the Aaron Rodgers-inspired Pittsburgh Steelers, who nudged ahead in the AFC North as a result. They are 6-7 and about to play a Cincinnati Bengals team who, were it not for Joe Burrow's wildly out-of-the-blue interceptions, probably should have just beaten the Bills and kickstarted a remarkable playoff rescue mission. Jackson and Burrow want in on the Mahomes-Allen act; between injuries and stumbles neither have sustained that argument just yet.

Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos - KO 9.25pm, SS+:

Two legitimate Super Bowl contenders collide. There is no team more reliable or consistent than Sean Payton's Denver Broncos currently as they enter Sunday occupying the No 1 seed in the AFC at 11-2 while riding a 10-game winning streak as the NFL's only team unbeaten at home. Matt LaFleur's Green Bay Packers have also just downed both the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears over back-to-back weeks to assume control of the NFC North behind a quarterback in Jordan Love who is ready to compete for a Championship. It also features two of the NFL's premier defenses spearheaded by Denver's Nik Bonitto and Green Bay's Micah Parsons, who are tied for third with 12.5 sacks this year.

The Green Bay Packers survive a late comeback effort from the Chicago Bears thanks to Keisean Nixon's game-sealing interception in the end zone on an underthrown pass by Bears quarterback Caleb Williams

Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Rams - KO 9.25pm, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event:

It is almost five years since the famous trade that saw Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams acquire Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff head in the opposite direction to Motor City as the cast-aside Californian deemed to be on the downward spiral towards NFL irrelevance. Goff has since helped spearhead one of Detroit's most successful and promising periods in their rise to contention, although Dan Campbell's team currently sit as the eighth seed and on the edge of the bubble. Across from him Stafford is one of the league's MVP favourites with a league-high 35 touchdown passes to just four interceptions and an NFL-topping passer rating of 113.1 while leading arguably the best team in the NFC. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams vs Amon-Ra St Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams means one big dose of offensive artistry.

Indianapolis Colts @ Seattle Seahawks - KO 9.25pm, SS+ stream

Silly season could be about to land in Indianapolis after they signed 44-year-old retired quarterback Philip Rivers to their practice squad after learning Daniel Jones would be out for the rest of the season. Rivers has not played since 2021, has been coaching high school football, and this week admitted he wasn't sure what he weighed. Were he to play a single snap or make a single pass, it would become one of the stories of the campaign. As of Thursday night it looks like it could be Riley Leonard to start; regardless of who lines up at quarterback for the flailing Colts, staring dangerously at a playoff-less season despite their lightning start to the campaign - awaiting them is one of the NFL's sternest and stingiest defenses ranking fourth in sacks tied-second in interceptions and second in scoring. Mike Macdonald doesn't do mercy.

Neil Reynolds and Phoebe Schecter preview the mouth-watering tie between the LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks this weekend in what could be a battle between the best of the NFL

Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings - KO 1.20am Monday morning, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event:

George Pickens was subject to criticism in the media for supposedly adopting an uninterested look as the Dallas Cowboys were beaten by the Detroit Lions in Thursday Night Football last week. It came in the wake of his electric Thanksgiving performance against the Chiefs, during which he looked like one of the top three wide receivers in football; which version of Pickens shows up Sunday night as he tussles for the Justin Jefferson spotlight? The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are collapsing; Dallas are still in the hunt in the NFC East, without question. With the season over for Minnesota, the attention has momentarily eased on Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy as he comes off a career-best day with three touchdown passes and zero interceptions in a 31-0 shut-out win over the Washington Commanders.

Seattle Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed returns a kick-off 100 yards for a touchdown

Who said what?

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: "I always want to win, so it's not like I have to draw too far, but I mean, when I look at it now, I don't know what the percentages are, but I know they're not high. I think it'd be special if we get into the playoffs and can make a run. So, why not give ourselves a chance to do that? And we have to start by winning football games."

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers on return of Philip Rivers: "Well, I'm not the oldest guy in the league - love that. I was laughing because a couple of my buddies hit me up asking what I would do in that situation, and I said without missing a beat, 'I'm retired, I'm staying retired.' So, big credit to Phil."

Bengals QB Joe Burrow: "If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it. You know, I've been through a lot. And if it's not fun, what am I doing it for?"

Chargers QB Jim Harbaugh on QB Justin Herbert after overtime win against Eagles: "Justin Herbert, he's a superhero. He's a competitive maniac. He was even stiff-arming guys with a broken hand - he had surgery a week ago. It felt like we were in a movie where the quarterback's doing things and you get to the point where you go, 'OK, it's getting a little unrealistic.' That's what it felt like to me. He refuses to lose. He's tough as they get. He's a superhero quarterback."

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on return of Philip Rivers: "If anybody can pull it off, it's him. The guy's probably one of the best competitors in the history of the NFL. I'm sure he wouldn't do it if he didn't feel like he was ready. So, we're getting ready for him like he's been playing the whole time."

Highlights from the Week 14 matchup between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2025 NFL season

News around the league

The Colts signed 44-year-old Philip Rivers to their practice squad after Daniel Jones was ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles

Steelers linebacker TJ Watt is in hospital for lung evaluation after experiencing discomfort on Wednesday; he missed practice on Thursday

NFL teams approved investment in a new professional flag football league

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will not play against the Giants on Sunday after it was discovered there was no structural damage to his elbow

The NFL announced it will play more regular-season games in Munich, Germany in 2026 and 2028

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders was named starter for the rest of the season

Essential Reading

