NFL Team of the Week: Drew Brees, Calvin Ridley and Earl Thomas star in Week Three

Earl Thomas put in a superb performance for Seattle in Week Three against Dallas

Who were the top performers from a Week Three in the NFL? We have picked out our team of the week...

Quarterback - Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

You would struggle to script a more dramatic game than the Saints' 43-37 win over the Falcons and, of course, Brees was right at the heart of it. Rush for the game-winning touchdown in overtime after an 80-yard drive? Check. Break Brett Favre's all-time completion record? Check. 6,301 since you ask. Pull a spin move on two defenders in the last minute to rush for a game-tying score? Check. That's all without mentioning his three passing TDs and 396 passing yards. At 39-years-old you could say it is vintage Brees but, of course, he has never stopped being anything short of phenomenal anyway.

5:04 Highlights of the Saints against the Falcons in Week Three of the NFL Highlights of the Saints against the Falcons in Week Three of the NFL

Running back - Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins

Peterson labelled his 20-yard rushing performance last week as 'an embarrassment'. Well, there was nothing embarrassing about this outing against Green Bay. Peterson has had a tough couple of years: plagued with injuries and shipped around the league. It can be easy to forget about him. He's doing his best to change that though - here he ran for 120 yards and two scores, while making some crucial runs in the fourth quarter to help see the game out. How Minnesota would have loved to have him back this week…

2:01 The guys at Pro Football Focus run through the top rated players from Week Three in the NFL. The guys at Pro Football Focus run through the top rated players from Week Three in the NFL.

Wide receiver - Calvin Radley, Atlanta Falcons

Rookie receiver Calvin Ridley had a huge game for Atlanta against New Orleans

It was in a losing effort but rookie Ridley was simply sensational for the Falcons. A few eyebrows may have been raised when Ridley was taken with the 26th overall pick of this year's draft - after all, wide receiver is hardly an area of weakness in Atlanta - but no one will be questioning that decision now. In just his second start, Ridley hauled in three touchdowns to go along with 146 yards. The last rookie receiver to catch three touchdowns in a game? A certain Odell Beckham Jr. Prestigious company indeed.

Tight end - Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce has emerged of one of the NFL's best tight ends

Week Three was a quiet one for tight ends, so we will give the nod to the only man to smash the 100-yard receiving barrier, Kansas City favourite Travis Kelce. A key part of the Chiefs' electric offense, Kelce reached that milestone for the second time in as many weeks, taking advantage of Patrick Mahomes' strong arm. A phenomenal one-handed catch on the sidelines was a particular highlight.

Offensive line - Carolina Panthers

The Panthers offensive line helped Christian McCaffrey have a big day running the football

The combination of Carolina's offensive line injury crisis and Cincinnati's talented pass rush meant this could have been a long afternoon for the Panthers. Their left tackle was, quite literally, signed off the street, while two of their guards went undrafted. The boys up front made a mockery of their makeshift tag though as hard work helped Christian McCaffrey rush for a career-best 184 yards. That was 40 more than the Bengals had given up in their opening two games.

Defensive line - Buffalo Bills

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins was given a torrid time by the Buffalo defensive line

All eyes were on Buffalo after Vontae Davis captured headlines worldwide by retiring at half-time last week. The team were at risk of becoming a national joke, and further misery was expected with a tough trip to Minnesota. Fans were expecting a mauling - well, they were wrong. In a new twist in Buffalo's baffling season, the defensive line secured two fumbles in the Vikings' first three possessions, setting the stage for a sensational 27-6 win. In a week full of weirdness, this one trumped them all.

Linebacker - Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears

Khalil Mack was at his disruptive best again for the Bears against the Cardinals

Do not be surprised to see Mack on this list a few more times this season. The decision to trade him away for draft picks is quickly looking like one of the worst calls in Jon Gruden's distinguished career. Oakland's loss is certainly Chicago's gain, as Mack terrorised the Cardinals offense, making two sacks forcing a fumble. The Bears are now sitting atop the NFC North, and he is the chief reason why.

Cornerback - Terrance Mitchell, Cleveland Browns

After securing their first win since December 2016, a period spanning 635 days, it would not be right to have a team of the week without a Cleveland player in it. And who better than cornerback Mitchell, who secured the game-winning interception in a clip that long-suffering Browns fans will be toasting for quite some time.

4:53 The Browns tasted victory for the first time in 635 days with a 21-17 win over the Jets on Thursday Night Football The Browns tasted victory for the first time in 635 days with a 21-17 win over the Jets on Thursday Night Football

Safety - Earl Thomas, Seattle Seahawks

One year ago when these sides last met, a dissatisfied Thomas told Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett he wanted to play in Dallas, his boyhood team. How Garrett must wish he had have picked him up. The sole remaining member of the 'Legion of Boom' scuppered Dallas with two big interceptions - one an insane athletic grab where he practically plucked the ball from off his own laces. He may be having issues off the field (and even on the sidelines, as he accrued a taunting penalty in front of the Cowboys' bench) but he remains one of the league's premier safeties. Now the Seahawks just have to find a way to keep him sweet.

