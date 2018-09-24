WATCH: NFL plays of the week, featuring Patrick Mahomes, Calvin Ridley and Earl Thomas

2:48 Watch our collection of the best moments from Week Three of the NFL! Watch our collection of the best moments from Week Three of the NFL!

It was another crazy, unpredictable week in the NFL and we have picked out the best plays from Week Three...

Click on the video above to watch the best plays from Week Three, including a ridiculous mazy scramble by Patrick Mahomes where he ran to his left, then to his right, before firing a laser to Chris Conley in the end zone.

Later on in the game, the second-year star threw his 13th touchdown pass of the season, breaking Peyton Manning's record for most passing scores in the first three games of a season.

Saints beat rival Falcons in overtime

Rams offense overpowers Chargers

Lions upset Patriots to get first win

As well as that fantastic play by Mahomes, watch Falcons rookie Calvin Ridley take a Matt Ryan pass to the house on a 75-yard touchdown, one of his three scores in the game.

Also, the Miami Dolphins scored on a pair of spectacular trick plays with Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant both finding the end zone on long plays as the team moved to 3-0 with a win over the Oakland Raiders.

For all of that, and, more, watch the plays of the week from Week Three in the NFL.

