Efe Obada gets game ball on NFL debut for Carolina Panthers

0:29 Watch Efe Obada's interception for the Panthers on his first NFL start Watch Efe Obada's interception for the Panthers on his first NFL start

Carolina Panthers defensive end Efe Obada enjoyed a dream start to his NFL career with an interception and a sack during a debut win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Obada's journey to the NFL is an incredible one. Born in Nigeria, Obada was trafficked from the Netherlands to the UK aged 10, then he and his 11-year-old sister were abandoned on the streets of Hackney.

He ultimately found refuge in American football, playing just five games for the London Warriors in 2014 where he was spotted by the Dallas Cowboys and headed stateside for rookie camps.

2:57 Efe Obada talks to Sky Sports after his impactful debut for the Panthers Efe Obada talks to Sky Sports after his impactful debut for the Panthers

Obada was then signed and released by the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons in previous seasons before joining up with the Panthers in May 2017, subsequently becoming the first player to make an NFL 53-man roster from the NFL's International Pathways Program.

Making his first start in Week Three against the Bengals, Obada intercepted an Andy Dalton pass early in the third quarter and had a sack late in the fourth with the score at 28-21, halting a potential Bengals comeback before his team ultimately ran out 31-21 winners.

I'm grateful, thank you for all the messages you know I'm going to try and respond to you all. Thank you for giving me a home and showing me so much love. I'm just overwhelmed! #KeepPounding 💙💪🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/q6kPoZrzcW — Efe Obada (@EfeObadaUK) September 23, 2018

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.