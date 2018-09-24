NFL News

Chargers 23-35 Rams: Explosive Rams offense win Los Angeles derby

Last Updated: 24/09/18 6:30am
Highlights of the Los Angeles derby between the Chargers and the Rams in Week Three of the NFL.
Jared Goff passed for 354 yards and three touchdowns, and Todd Gurley rushed for 105 yards and another score, leading the Rams to a 35-23 victory over the Chargers in the Los Angeles derby.

The Rams (3-0) remain one of the NFL's four unbeaten teams as they racked up 521 yards of offense, with Robert Woods catching two touchdown passes and Cooper Kupp hauling in a 53-yard scoring grab from Goff.

Philip Rivers passed for 226 yards for the Chargers (1-2), hitting Mike Williams for two touchdown passes, but the Chargers could not get into the endzone in the final 23 minutes of the game as they slipped to a second defeat on the season.

Despite their prolific offensive performance, the Rams had some bad news as they lost starting cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib to injuries during the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Chargers 0-7 Rams: Todd Gurley one-yard touchdown run (Sam Ficken extra point good)

Chargers 6-7 Rams: Philip Rivers 42-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams (Caleb Sturgis failed extra point)

Chargers 6-14 Rams: Jared Goff three-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods (Ficken extra point good)

Jared Goff impressed in the Rams' win over the Chargers
SECOND QUARTER

Chargers 6-21 Rams: Blake Countess blocked punt recovery for TD (Ficken extra point good)

Chargers 13-21 Rams: Melvin Gordon 11-yard touchdown run (Sturgis extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Chargers 13-28 Rams: Goff 53-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp (Ficken extra point good)

Chargers 20-28 Rams: Rivers 42-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams (Sturgis extra point good)

Chargers 20-35 Rams: Goff six-yard touchdown pass to Woods (Ficken extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Jets 23-35 Rams: Sturgis 26-yard field goal

Game's key stats

CHARGERS RAMS
Passing C/A Yds TD Int Passing C/A Yds TD Int
Philip Rivers 18/30 226 2 0 Jared Goff 29/36 354 3 1
Rushing Att Yds TD Rushing Att Yds TD
Melvin Gordon 15 80 1 Todd Gurley 23 105 1
Receiving Rec Yds TD Receiving Rec Yds TD
Mike Williams 4 81 2 Robert Woods 10 104 2
Antonio Gates 3 45 0 Brandin Cooks 7 90 0
Keenan Allen 3 44 0 Cooper Kupp 4 71 1
Austin Ekeler 3 24 0 Todd Gurley 5 51 0
Total net yards 356 Total net yards 521

