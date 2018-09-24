Chargers 23-35 Rams: Explosive Rams offense win Los Angeles derby
Last Updated: 24/09/18 6:30am
Jared Goff passed for 354 yards and three touchdowns, and Todd Gurley rushed for 105 yards and another score, leading the Rams to a 35-23 victory over the Chargers in the Los Angeles derby.
The Rams (3-0) remain one of the NFL's four unbeaten teams as they racked up 521 yards of offense, with Robert Woods catching two touchdown passes and Cooper Kupp hauling in a 53-yard scoring grab from Goff.
Philip Rivers passed for 226 yards for the Chargers (1-2), hitting Mike Williams for two touchdown passes, but the Chargers could not get into the endzone in the final 23 minutes of the game as they slipped to a second defeat on the season.
Despite their prolific offensive performance, the Rams had some bad news as they lost starting cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib to injuries during the game.
FIRST QUARTER
Chargers 0-7 Rams: Todd Gurley one-yard touchdown run (Sam Ficken extra point good)
Chargers 6-7 Rams: Philip Rivers 42-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams (Caleb Sturgis failed extra point)
Chargers 6-14 Rams: Jared Goff three-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods (Ficken extra point good)
SECOND QUARTER
Chargers 6-21 Rams: Blake Countess blocked punt recovery for TD (Ficken extra point good)
Chargers 13-21 Rams: Melvin Gordon 11-yard touchdown run (Sturgis extra point good)
THIRD QUARTER
Chargers 13-28 Rams: Goff 53-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp (Ficken extra point good)
Chargers 20-28 Rams: Rivers 42-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams (Sturgis extra point good)
Chargers 20-35 Rams: Goff six-yard touchdown pass to Woods (Ficken extra point good)
FOURTH QUARTER
Jets 23-35 Rams: Sturgis 26-yard field goal
Game's key stats
|CHARGERS
|RAMS
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Philip Rivers
|18/30 226 2 0
|Jared Goff
|29/36 354 3 1
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Melvin Gordon
|15 80 1
|Todd Gurley
|23 105 1
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Mike Williams
|4 81 2
|Robert Woods
|10 104 2
|Antonio Gates
|3 45 0
|Brandin Cooks
|7 90 0
|Keenan Allen
|3 44 0
|Cooper Kupp
|4 71 1
|Austin Ekeler
|3 24 0
|Todd Gurley
|5 51 0
|Total net yards
|356
|Total net yards
|521