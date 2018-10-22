WATCH: Drew Brees throws 500th NFL passing touchdown

0:40 Watch the moment Drew Brees became the 4th player in NFL history with 500 career touchdown pass. Watch the moment Drew Brees became the 4th player in NFL history with 500 career touchdown pass.

It has been a good couple of weeks in the world of Drew Brees!

Following swiftly on the back of becoming the NFL's all-time leading passer a fortnight ago, Brees threw his 500th career touchdown pass in the New Orleans Saints' 24-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Click on the video above to watch the moment, as Brees connects with Benjamin Watson on a one-yard touchdown pass to join an elite club.

Brees is only the fourth NFL quarterback to reach the 500-TD mark, joining the ranks of Peyton Manning (539), Brett Favre (508) and Tom Brady (504).

Making the milestone all the more sweeter was the fact that his Saints side held on for their fifth-straight win, courtesy of a missed extra point attempt by Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker when the Ravens had the chance to tie the game late on following a touchdown.

New Orleans ultimately clung on to a 24-23 win, with Brees throwing for 212 yards and two TDs.

