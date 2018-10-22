Cincinnati Bengals 10-45 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes and Kareem Hunt impress in Chiefs win

Kareem Hunt had two receiving touchdowns and one rushing for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs comprehensively bounced back from their first defeat of the season last week with a 45-10 hammering of fellow AFC contenders, the Cincinnati Bengals, on Sunday night.

Second-year star quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 358 yards and four touchdowns, two of those to Kareem Hunt, who also rushed for a score as the Chiefs racked up the points.

Kansas City also showed up on defense, limiting Cincinnati to only 10 points and 239 yards - less than half of the 551 the home team put up on offense.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton struggled, going 15 of 29 passing for just 148 yards and one second-quarter touchdown to tight end C.J. Uzomah.

That made one-score game at 14-7 midway through the second period, but that would be about as good as it would get for Cincinnati (4-3) on the night, who blew the chance to take the lead in the AFC North by suffering a second-straight loss.

Kansas City (6-1), meanwhile, maintain their AFC-best record, staying one game ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West and the New England Patriots, who got the better of them last Sunday.

FIRST QUARTER

Bengals 0-7 Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes six-yard touchdown pass to Kareem Hunt (Harrison Butker extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Bengals 0-14 Chiefs: Mahomes 15-yard touchdown pass to Hunt (Butker extra point good)

Bengals 7-14 Chiefs: Andy Dalton four-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah (Randy Bullock extra point good)

Bengals 7-21 Chiefs: Mahomes 17-yard touchdown pass to Demetrius Harris (Butker extra point good)

Bengals 7-24 Chiefs: Butker 26-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Bengals 7-31 Chiefs: Hunt two-yard touchdown run (Butker extra point good)

Bengals 7-38 Chiefs: Ron Parker 33-yard interception return for a touchdown (Butker extra point good)

Bengals 10-38 Chiefs: Bullock 33-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

Bengals 10-45 Chiefs: Mahomes three-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill (Butker extra point good)