Tennessee Titans 19-20 Los Angeles Chargers: Wembley thriller decided by one point

Philip Rivers threw two deep touchdown passes on his way to 306 yards passing in the Chargers' win

The Los Angeles Chargers edged out the Tennessee Titans 20-19 in a thriller at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

The Titans took the lead with a field goal on their opening drive, but were not to be in possession of it again in the game as two deep Philip Rivers passing touchdowns helped the Chargers take control of the contest. But, in the final 40 seconds, Tennessee had the opportunity to win the game, or at least tie it and take it to overtime.

After Marcus Mariota found tight end Luke Stocker for a touchdown on fourth down at the Chargers' goal line, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel made the bold move to go for a two-point conversion to win the game, rather than attempt the extra point to tie it.

However, Mariota's attempted pass to Taywan Taylor fell incomplete and the Chargers (5-2) held on to win their fourth straight. The Titans (3-4), meanwhile, have now lost three on the spin.

Mariota - and the whole Tennessee offense, in fact - had a much-improved outing compared to last week when held scoreless by the Baltimore Ravens. The Titans quarterback completed 24 of his 32 passes for 237 yards, one touchdown and an interception (off a tipped ball just before half-time).

That was one of a number of missed opportunities, with Tennessee held to just two field goals on three first-half trips into the redzone. Also, in the fourth quarter - before the drama of the dying seconds - Ryan Succop missed with a 51-yard field goal attempt that ultimately proved crucial.

As for the Chargers, it was Rivers who stole the show, finishing 19 of 26 for 306 yards, including 75-yard and 55-yard touchdown strikes to Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams, respectively. The first of those came on the Chargers' very first play from scrimmage, much to the delight of another colourful crowd at Wembley.

FIRST QUARTER

Titans 3-0 Chargers: Ryan Succop 28-yard field goal

Titans 3-7 Chargers: Philip Rivers 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams (Michael Badgley extra point good)

Titans 3-10 Chargers: Badgley 29-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Titans 6-10 Chargers: Succop 33-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Titans 6-17 Chargers: Rivers 55-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams (Badgley extra point good)

Titans 13-17 Chargers: Derrick Henry one-yard touchdown run (Succop extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Titans 13-20 Chargers: Badgley 28-yard field goal

Titans 19-20 Chargers: Marcus Mariota one-yard touchdown pass to Luke Stocker (Two-point attempt fails)