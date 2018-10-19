Are the Los Angeles Chargers built for a Super Bowl? Philip Rivers leads the way in his 15th season

Philip Rivers is one of the more underappreciated quarterbacks in the league

When you ask someone to pick out the best quarterbacks in the NFL, there are a few names that come straight to mind.

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson are regulars.

You’ll likely also hear the names of the latest hot youngsters. This year, it could be Patrick Mahomes or Jared Goff, last year Carson Wentz or Deshaun Watson.

One name rarely mentioned is Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers. But he deserves to be.

He ranks eighth in NFL all-time passing yards (52,050), sixth in touchdowns (357), and eighth in passer rating (95.4). He is a seven-time Pro Bowler.

Proving his consistency. Rivers has finished in the top eight in passing yards in nine of the last 10 seasons.

Rivers is one of the NFL's most vocal and passionate leaders

But unlike the four veterans above - and many others - he doesn’t have a Lombardi Trophy to his name. Even within his NFL Draft class (2004), both Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger have won two Super Bowls apiece.

But might this year finally be his time to shine? Let’s take a closer look at Rivers, the Chargers, and the potential of his current team…

Rivers’ rollercoaster ride

His past is ridden with tough breaks, near misses, and disappointment. But Rivers suits up, gets out there and brings his competitive best every single week.

Right now, Rivers is the NFL’s active leader in consecutive starts with 198. From his first in 2006, that’s 12 straight seasons - and six games this season - he’s been lining up under center for the Chargers.

If he finishes 2018 without missing a start, he’ll tie Peyton Manning for third in QB starting streaks, behind only Eli Manning (210) and Brett Favre (297).

But it definitely hasn’t been plain sailing.

Embroiled in drama right from the off when top college QB Eli Manning stated he would refuse to play for the Chargers if taken No 1 in the 2004 Draft, Rivers became San Diego’s consolation prize when a deal was made to trade Manning to the Giants.

Manning was reluctantly taken by the Chargers before being traded to New York

Tasked with replacing Drew Brees after the future Hall of Famer left for New Orleans, Rivers led the Chargers to the playoffs in his first full season with a 14-2 regular season record, before they were ousted by the Patriots - and three more years of postseason heartbreak ensued.

The Championship appearance in the 2007 season could have been the biggest let down. The Chargers were hot, finishing 11-5 and winning their first two playoff games. However, Rivers was forced to play the entire AFC Championship game with a torn ACL. It was one of the most gutsy performances in NFL history, but that will be of little consolation.

Rivers didn’t lose a game in December in his first four seasons, but the streak ended - as did San Diego’s time at the top - in 2010. At 9-7, they missed the playoffs, and haven’t had more than nine wins in a season since.

60 wins and 68 losses later, could this year signal a return to the postseason?

So far, so good

The Rams are undefeated. The Chiefs have been stealing the show with their offensive firepower. But hidden among the 'next best' teams are the Los Angeles Chargers, at 4-2 and travelling to London boasting a three-game winning streak.

They are the only NFL team to have scored at least three offensive touchdowns in every game this season. Rivers is the only quarterback in the top three in both touchdowns (15) and passer rating (115.1). Behind his elite performances, the team is rolling.

Chargers' fourth-year running back Melvin Gordon has scored nine touchdowns in six games

In fact, the only two losses so far for the Chargers are to the aforementioned top teams in the league, the Rams and Chiefs.

Rivers looks in complete command of the offense built by second-year head coach Anthony Lynn and offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, who is in the third season of his second stint with the team.

In front of the QB, an improved offensive line, spurred on by offseason acquisition center Mike Pouncey, has been creating wide lanes for running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler, and importantly, keeping Rivers on his feet. He has been sacked just seven times all season, second-lowest among the top 25 players in pass attempts.

Philip Rivers has posted a perfect NFL passer rating on throws using play action so far this season. pic.twitter.com/XrezZA4XZG — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) October 18, 2018

Rivers is on form and the offense is potent. Can the defense hold up down the stretch?

Defense on the rise

The Chargers are in the middle of the pack when it comes to yards and points against, but it's important to take into account they've played against the NFL's two best attacks. While AFC West rivals Kansas City's defense could be their downfall, the Chargers have a unit that will hold up and is likely to improve throughout the season.

Defensive end Joey Bosa, 2016's Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler in 2017, racked up 23 sacks in his first two seasons but has yet to see the field in 2018. His return from a foot injury - rumoured to be a few weeks away - will provide the group with a massive boost.

Bosa gives opposing QBs fits when he's on the field

Rookie safety Derwin James has brought energy and an outstanding play-making ability to the secondary, providing 36 tackles, 3.5 sacks, six passes defended and an interception in his short career so far. Corners Casey Hayward and Desmond King are playing at a high level.

All in all, the defense - coached by coordinator Gus Bradley, who was with the Seattle Seahawks when the famous 'Legion of Boom' was formed - could be massively important if the Chargers are finally ready to make some playoff noise.

Built for a run

When you are building a team in the modern NFL, a few things are important: ability to throw the ball, the option of being a 'multiple offense' (i.e. you can pass, but you can run the ball and grind out yards if you have to), and a strong pass rush or capability to disrupt the opposing QB.

Despite all that is going on with the franchise (how long will they stay in LA? Where next?), the Chargers have the makings of a great team, and Rivers doesn't have long left in his career to win it all.

Lynn has a 13-9 record as the Chargers' head coach

Coach Lynn has helped the 36-year-old play some of his best football, put a top offensive line in front of him - which has allowed Gordon and Ekeler to average 5.1 and 6.4 yards per carry respectively, and developed pass rushers and a secondary that matches some of the best in the league.

10 years after the Chargers' first visit to London - a 37-32 defeat to the New Orleans Saints - can Rivers and the Chargers continue their winning streak over the Tennessee Titans at Wembley? How far can they go this season?



Watch our triple-header of NFL action featuring the Minnesota Vikings @ New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Redskins, and Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs live on Sky Sports Action on Sunday, with build-up from 5pm.



Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through our website skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL.