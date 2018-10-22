Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson may take over play-calling

Hue Jackson is prepared to step in and make the Browns' play-calls

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson says he may take over on play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Todd Haley following their 23-26 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers kicker Chandler Catanzaro nailed a 59-yard game-winning field goal, the longest field goal in overtime history, much to the shock of Browns' quarterback Baker Mayfield.

It meant the Browns now have a record of 2-4-1 and sit bottom of AFC North while the Bucs move to 3-3 in NFC South.

The result has led Jackson to contemplate stepping in when required to ensure his team can grind out a win in the future.

Jackson said: "Trust me when I say, I'm not trying to create any issue here, but I think if the offense is not playing well, and we haven't over a period of time, being a head coach and an offensive guy who's done this, I think I have every right as a head coach to jump in and see if I can help and assist and get this thing to where I think it needs to be, because we need to be better on offense.

"And if that's my speciality, then I need to be involved more and I will be."

Haley was hired in January to be the Browns' offensive coordinator after his contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers was not renewed.

He previously spent time at the Arizona Cardinals in the same role and was Kansas City Chiefs' head coach from 2009-11.

This season, both Jackson and Haley have made the calls for their new offense but the head coach has not given his OC a vote of confidence moving forward.

"Yeah, I mean, I've been respectful,'' Jackson said. "That's why you bring guys in and you make them the coordinator. Again, there are some things we've got to fix fast to get this thing back to where it needs to be.''

In his first two seasons as the coach of the Browns, Jackson called the plays, and the team finished 1-15 and 0-16 and so far this season they have eight touchdown passes and have averaged 21.6 points per game.

