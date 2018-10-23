Jacksonville Jaguars to start Blake Bortles at Wembley

Blake Bortles will play at Wembley on Sunday despite being benched last week

Blake Bortles will remain the Jacksonville Jaguars' starting quarterback for their Week Eight game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley on Sunday, head coach Doug Marrone has announced.

Bortles was benched last weekend during a 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans - Jacksonville's third defeat in a row, and fourth in five weeks - as he completed only six of 12 passes for 61 yards and fumbled twice.

Back-up Cody Kessler came in and went 21 of 30 for 156 yards, threw a touchdown to T.J. Yeldon but was also intercepted once.

After Sunday's defeat, Marrone declared the QB job "open" and said Bortles was "pissed" about being benched, adding, "he should be", but, in a statement on Monday, he said the team was sticking with Bortles, for now.

"I spoke to both quarterbacks this afternoon and told them that Blake will be our team's starting quarterback," Marrone said. "I believe this gives us the best opportunity to win."

Despite the statement, Kessler will get some reps with the first team during training this week, according to multiple reports, leaving Bortles on a short leash.

ESPN have reported that the Jaguars were not considering trading for a new quarterback before the October 30 deadline though.

Kessler was acquired from the Cleveland Browns for a conditional seventh-round pick this offseason, while Bortles - their first-round draft pick in 2014 - was tied to a three-year, $54 million contract in February.

The 26-year-old threw for 376 yards and four touchdowns in a win over the New England Patriots in Week Two, but he has also thrown eight interceptions, including six from Weeks Four to Six. His lost fumbles against Houston brought his turnover total to 11 this season.