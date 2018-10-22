NFL Team of the Week featuring Cam Newton, Kareem Hunt and Mike Mitchell

Carolina's Cam Newton had a terrific fourth quarter in a comeback win

Who were the top performers from Week Seven in the NFL? We have picked out our Team of the Week...

We've just finished another crazy Sunday in the NFL, with just one game remaining, as the Atlanta Falcons make the trip to New York to face the Giants in the early hours of Tuesday.

There were comebacks, meltdowns, more offensive fireworks - and we have picked out some stars from the action.

Quarterback - Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton enjoyed himself in the fourth quarter

Super Cam is back! All hope seemed lost for the Panthers as they started the fourth quarter trailing 17-0. Cam had other ideas though, as he spearheaded the Carolina offense to three-successive touchdown drives and 21 unanswered points.

In just the last five minutes, he threw for two TDs and made some further crucial plays, including a game-saving fourth-and-10 completion to Torrey Smith. He may have started slowly but as the old saying goes, it's not how you start, it's how you finish.

Running back - Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs rode Kareem Hunt's three touchdowns to another big win

There were plenty of options here this week with Marlon Mack, Kerryon Johnson and Todd Gurley all making claims for star running back. It's Kansas City sophomore Kareem Hunt who gets the nod though, as he bullied the Bengals defense to the tune of 141 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

2:58 A collection of the best moments from Week 7 of the NFL A collection of the best moments from Week 7 of the NFL

A spectacular hurdle over a defender on the game's first drive was a particular highlight, as was his tough off-balance catch for the opening score.

Wide receiver - Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

Adam Thielen had a record-breaking day

From undrafted receiver to history maker. Adam Thielen's incredible journey continued as his seventh-successive 100-yard receiving game wrote him into the NFL record books.

Thielen equals record in Vikings win

An early 34-yard touchdown catch gave the Vikings a perfect start, and his excellence continued as he hauled in nine out of ten targets to the tune of 110 yards. Not bad for a man who was only offered a $500 college scholarship.

Tight End - Trey Burton, Chicago Bears

The Bears acquired Trey Burton this offseason and he continued his excellent play on Sunday

It was in a losing effort, but Trey Burton continues to prove his worth at Soldier Field following his move from Philadelphia. He hauled in 126 yards and a score against the Patriots, and was a vital target for Mitchell Trubisky across the field as the Patriots tried to take away the deep ball.

A consistent red zone threat, Burton leads Chicago with four TDs on the year - second among all tight ends.

Offensive line - Indianapolis Colts

The Colts offensive line paved the way for Marlon Mack

It's been a strange season for the Colts, who really seem to be better than the 1-5 record they had entering this game.

The offensive line has often been a headache but they stepped up big time here - Andrew Luck was not sacked once (and threw for four touchdowns as a result), while there were plenty of gaps for the run game, which generated 200 yards.

If they can keep this up, they are certainly not out of it in the AFC South.

Defensive line - Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald was a one-man wrecking crew on Sunday

There were some bruising defensive performances in Week Seven, none more so than in San Francisco, where the LA Rams' demolition of the struggling 49ers was further evidence that they are arguably the best team in the NFL.

Aaron Donald had a mammoth game with four sacks, six tackles for a loss and a forced fumble, while never-ending pressure forced Niners QB CJ Beatheard into another fumble and two picks.

Around the league, other honourable mentions include the impressive Washington Redskins and the Denver Broncos, which leads us onto…

Linebackers - Todd Davis, Bradley Chubb and Von Miller, Denver Broncos

Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen couldn't evade Miller on Thursday night

In a performance reminiscent of their 2015 Super Bowl-winning season, the Broncos utterly dominated the Cardinals, and their trio of linebackers were a big reason why. They collectively picked up a staggering 17 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception returned for a touchdown.

10:06 Former NFL player Takeo Spikes goes inside the linebacker position and breaks down the key points for the position Former NFL player Takeo Spikes goes inside the linebacker position and breaks down the key points for the position

Yes, it may have been against the lowly Cardinals, but nonetheless, for the defensive purist, it was perhaps as complete a performance as you will find all season.

Safety - Mike Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts

Mitchell impressed despite only joining the team mid-season

It must be nice for a defensive back to face the awful mess that is the Bills offense. Mike Mitchell certainly took full advantage of Buffalo QB Derek Anderson returning to the NFL from holiday, as he made seven tackles, forced a fumble (courtesy of a bone-crunching hit) and an interception.

The fact that it was only his second game with the Colts - following a poor campaign in Pittsburgh last year - made his play even more impressive.

