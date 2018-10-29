NFL News

News

New Orleans Saints 30-20 Minnesota Vikings: Saints gain revenge for playoff defeat last year

Last Updated: 29/10/18 3:37am

Alvin Kamara had two touchdowns for the Saints as they won in Minnesota
Alvin Kamara had two touchdowns for the Saints as they won in Minnesota

The New Orleans Saints got revenge for their last-second playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings last year by beating their hosts 30-20 on Sunday night.

The Vikings broke out into a 13-7 lead early in the second quarter after a Kirk Cousins touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs and a Latavius Murray TD run, and they went on to outgain the Saints 423 yards to 270. But, two key turnovers, including a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown by P.J. Williams, helped earn New Orleans the win.

Alvin Kamara also had two touchdowns - one rushing and one receiving - for the Saints, and Will Lutz made three field goals. Drew Brees had a quiet night by his standards, throwing only 120 yards passing.

Diggs had 119 receiving yards and a score in his curtain call after the "Minneapolis Miracle" catch in the NFC divisional round in January, while fellow Vikings wideout Adam Thielen continued his 100-yard game streak to start the season.

Thielen stretched his run to an NFL-record eight games with a 103-yard performance, but his fumble in the redzone in the second quarter was returned 54 yards by Marshon Lattimore to set up the go-ahead touchdown for the Saints, a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

The Saints (6-1) have now won six straight, while the Vikings (4-3-1) suffer a first loss in four.

Play the NFL Challenge

Follow all the excitement of the 2018 season by playing the NFL Challenge, with weekly prizes and the chance to win a pair of season tickets to the 2019 games in London.

FIRST QUARTER

Saints 7-0 Vikings: Drew Brees three-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara (Will Lutz extra point good)

Saints 7-7 Vikings: Kirk Cousins one-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs (Dan Bailey extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Saints 7-13 Vikings: Latavius Murray one-yard touchdown run (Bailey missed extra point)

Saints 10-13 Vikings: Lutz 52-yard field goal

Saints 17-13 Vikings: Kamara one-yard touchdown run (Lutz extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Saints 20-13 Vikings: Lutz 42-yard field goal

Saints 27-13 Vikings: P.J. Williams 45-yard interception return for a touchdown (Lutz extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Saints 30-13 Vikings: Lutz 42-yard field goal

Saints 30-20 Vikings: Cousins one-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen (Bailey extra point good)

Game's key stats

NEW ORLEANS MINNESOTA
Passing C/A Yds TD Int Passing C/A Yds TD Int
Drew Brees 18/23 120 1 1 Kirk Cousins 31/41 359 2 1
Rushing Att Yds TD Rushing Att Yds TD
Mark Ingram 13 63 0 Latavius Murray 13 56 1
Alvin Kamara 13 45 1 Receiving Rec Yds TD
Receiving Rec Yds TD Stefon Diggs 10 119 1
Michael Thomas 5 81 0 Adam Thielen 7 103 1
Alvin Kamara 7 31 1 Kyle Rudolph 4 39 0
Mark Ingram 3 29 0 Latavius Murray 5 39 0
Total yards 270 Total yards 423

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK