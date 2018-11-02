Oakland Raiders 3-34 San Francisco 49ers: Nick Mullens leads 49ers rout of Raiders

5:15 Highlights of the Oakland Raiders' trip to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9 of the NFL Highlights of the Oakland Raiders' trip to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9 of the NFL

The San Francisco 49ers racked up their second win of the season as quarterback Nick Mullens led them to a 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders.

The 49ers now have a 2-7 record in NFC West but ended a six-game losing streak in the league, the Raiders now move to 1-7.

Mullens, who began the season on the 49ers practice squad, was given his chance after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo received a season-ending knee injury in September.

His backup, C.J. Beathard, was declared available after as he struggled with a thumb and a wrist injury after Thursday's pre-game warm-up, but Mullens was named as the starting QB.

This allowed the former Southern Miss Golden Eagles college player to surprise and throw his first touchdown by connecting with Pierre Garcon from 24 yards out in the first quarter before meeting Kendrick Bourne from four in the second.

The 23-year-old then hit George Kittle from five yards in the third en route to a 16-22 - 262-yard performance.

Jon Gruden's Raiders, who remain winless on the road, drove 56 yards for 10 plays in their first possession of the game but a sack and a holding penalty meant they could only go for a 37-yard field goal converted by Daniel Carlson.

But the 49ers went 7-3 up three minutes later after Mullens managed a 3-for-3 on a 75-yard drive - he completed his first NFL pass to Marquise Goodwin for 11 yards.

Mullens' scoring pass to Bourne and a 39-yard field goal by Robbie Gould made it 17-3 at halftime. Kittle's touchdown catch and Gould's second field goal, a 25-yarder with 3:59 remaining, finished off the scoring.

The San Francisco defense, meanwhile, caused problems for Oakland quarterback Derek Carr as they forced him into seven sacks on a 16-for-21 night.

After throwing three touchdowns in the Raiders' 42-28 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, Carr had no touchdown passes for 171 passing yards.

Carr was pulled in the fourth for A.J. McCarron, who managed eight passing yards.

